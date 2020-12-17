Attorney general OKs hospital affiliation agreement

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski



California Attorney General Xavier Becerra conditionally approved the affiliation of Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena with Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Health System on December 10.

Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a nonprofit hospital must secure the attorney general’s approval.

According to the statute, the attorney general determines whether the transaction may impact the accessibility and availability of health care services, including to substantially lessen competition or create a monopoly. The attorney general’s conditional consent seeks to protect access to care for the Los Angeles communities served by these hospitals.

“Not-for-profit hospitals receive significant tax breaks and legal concessions from California taxpayers to operate their facilities because these hospitals commit to a mission of serving in the public’s interest,” Becerra said.

“It’s our job at the California Department of Justice to oversee that not-for-profits fulfill their mission to Californians. We have provided conditional approval to Cedars-Sinai Health System and Huntington Memorial Hospital, two major not-for-profit hospitals in Los Angeles County, to consolidate while they maintain their mission of service to the public.

“As our hospital systems get bigger by affiliating with one another, it is critical that they continue to provide quality services at affordable prices to the families that count on them in times of crisis. The conditions we have attached to the proposed affiliation of Huntington with Cedars-Sinai serve to keep our healthcare market competitive and ensure that this affiliation will be a benefit to the people and taxpayers of greater Los Angeles who depend on the critical services at these hospitals.”

The attorney general’s conditions are based on experts’ in-depth analysis of the health and medical needs of the communities that surround and utilize the subject hospitals.

Among other things, these conditions call for Cedars-Sinai and Huntington to:

Maintain competition. To ensure a competitive market and accessible health care, and to prevent the risk of price hikes, Cedars-Sinai and Huntington must abide by the following:

• Separate negotiating teams and firewall: Requires Huntington to engage in separate insurer negotiations from Cedars-Sinai, with a firewall between negotiating teams.

• Price limitations: Huntington is required to cap its annual growth of reimbursement charges across all of its services. This is to ensure that Huntington’s prices are not arbitrarily raised as a result of its affiliation with Cedars-Sinai. The price cap will be tied to the U.S. Hospital Index Price.

• Arbitration: Allows payors to the Huntington Hospital system to seek arbitration of any rates or terms of either their contract with Huntington Hospital or their contract with Cedars-Sinai to determine what would be fair rates or terms in those contracts but for the affiliation of Cedars-Sinai with Huntington to ensure that the affiliation between the two hospital systems does not result in higher prices that are not tied to quality or cost.

• Maintain operations and services at the hospital: For 10 years from the date of the closing date of the affiliation agreement, Huntington shall be operated and maintained as a licensed general acute care hospital and maintain 24-hour emergency and trauma medical services—maintaining services for 10 years in pediatric care, trauma centers, oncology and neonatal intensive care units, among others.

• Provide charity care and community benefits: For five years from the closing date of the affiliation agreement, Huntington must provide an annual minimum amount of $4,924,930 in free care to individuals who are uninsured, as well as take additional steps to ensure that patients are aware of this free care, including trainings for staff and annual meetings with community organizations to ensure awareness. Huntington must also provide an annual amount of $30,351,088 in community benefits such as community outreach services, education for nurses and nursing student programs, Huntington Ambulatory Care Center, and Huntington Health eConnect, among others.

• Maintain Medical Staff: Cedars-Sinai shall maintain privileges for current medical staff at Huntington who are in good standing as of the closing date of the affiliation agreement.

• Maintain Safety in Hospitals: Huntington shall commit necessary investments required to meet and maintain seismic compliance requirements at Huntington Memorial Hospital.