By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

The Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol visited Pasadena on June 25 to surprise a couple with $10,000. PCH Prize Patrol’s Danielle Lam knocked on the door of Marjorie Royalty-Ward and Dennis Ward’s home. Coincidentally, Royalty-Ward was entering the competition when Lam knocked on the door. Lam said after Royalty-Ward lost her job recently, she was “extremely thankful” for the surprise cash windfall.

“The funny thing is that Dennis used to tease Marjorie for entering, but now he plans on entering, too, because he knows it’s real now,” Lam said.