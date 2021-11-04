By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

American Political Items Collectors are using their meeting to host a political memorabilia show at the San Marino Masonic Center in San Marino from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

This annual show is an opportunity for the public to discover the value of political treasures, see interesting displays of political memorabilia, and learn about the politics through campaign buttons, posters, flags and other ephemera from the 2020 political campaign back to the 1860s when Abraham Lincoln became the first Republican president.

The public may bring in political items for free appraisals. Hidden in attics, trunks, and cigar boxes, many political collectibles are gathering dust while their owners are unaware of their value.

Previous appraisals have uncovered such valuable finds as vintage JFK campaign posters, Teddy Roosevelt presidential autographs, Civil War diary and letters, and rare FDR buttons.

“Our members are knowledgeable, so guests are welcome to bring in items for a free appraisal,” said Thomas Morton with the American Political Items Collectors. “If they have something they want to sell, they can bring it in as well.”

At a show, Morton found a 7-inch, celluloid button-style easel back with a World War II soldier on it

“It’s very patriotic,” he said. “It’s just gorgeous. I’m always looking for early Abraham Lincoln stuff, though.”

The political campaign button is an American original and people who collect political memorabilia are fascinated by American history. While some buttons can sell for thousands of dollars, many buttons can be acquired by new collectors for a dollar or two.

“We will be providing free political buttons to children,” Morton said.

Political Memorabilia Show & Sale

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

WHERE: San Marino Masonic Center, 3130 Huntington Drive, San Marino

COST: $3; free for children and students with ID

INFO: apic.us