By Rohit Lakshman

The South Pasadena Police and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s departments are investigating a domestic violence incident that ended in murder.

According to LASD, South Pasadena officers arrived at 500 block of Fair Oaks Drive, responding to a call reporting domestic violence in progress. Officers first came upon a shattered window, and the sound of screaming women inside.

Inside, officers discovered the body of an as-of-now unnamed suspect (white male, 40s) stabbed and beaten. SPPD as well as the South Pasadena Fire Department, who arrived shortly after the body was discovered, failed to resuscitate the suspect.

SPPD and LASD have tentatively determined an adult male illegally entered the premises through a broken window and attacked his estranged girlfriend. While the suspect was in the processes of beating and choking the female victim, her mother and adult sister came to her aid. During the struggle, the suspect was stabbed and beaten with a golf club. The female victim, after being treated for her injuries, has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.