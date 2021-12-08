By Bridgette M. Redman

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Zweet Café of Eagle Rock is hosting open mic performances, readings from three poets, and a buffet full of goodies and drinks on Friday, Dec. 10.

Those buying the $35 tickets will receive a signed poetry book from the featured poet of their choice.

“Zweet is a coffeehouse kind of café,” said Bill Cushing, one of the event’s poets and organizers.

“I facilitate a writing group, and we used to meet there for our workshops — then the lockdown happened. They’ve got great mango smoothies.”

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. and is accessible only to patrons who buy tickets from Zweet, though you can pay online through PayPal, Venmo or Zelle.

All three poets have been published by Cyberwit: “Kingfisher Kreates” by Don Kingfisher Campbell; “…this just in…” by Cushing and “The Poetic Librettos” by Marvin Dorsey.

The open mic session is on a first-come, first-served sign-up sheet.

While Cushing has known Campbell for years, it was through Cyberwit that he met Dorsey. The trio did a joint presentation on Zoom earlier this fall. They then decided to schedule a local reading event and settled upon Zweet as the locale.

Cushing has written many books of poetry and has been listed as one of the top 10 poets of Los Angeles. He was known as a blue-collar poet because he is a Navy sailor who later served on tankers.

He spent 18 years working blue-collar jobs, such as driving cabs, tending bars and working on ships. He went back to college at 37, earned an MFA, and became a poet and English professor.

India-based Cyberwit was one of the few places that would accommodate the type of poetry book that Cushing wanted to create.

He’d been experimenting with visual image-based poetry. He sent manuscripts to several publishers.

“I got some good reactions, but they didn’t want to do the artwork and I said that’s the whole point,” Cushing said. “One publisher was willing to do it, but only in black and white. I wanted to do color because it figures into the painting and some of the poems mention the color.”

He kept turning down the publishing offers that put limitations on his work.

“It was a luxurious place to be where a writer refuses a publisher,” Cushing said. “Normally, we’re getting rejected by everyone.”

Cyberwit, he said, really went above and beyond, working with him even as he made changes to the manuscript.

Cushing titled the book “…this just in…” as a poke at his earlier aspirations to become a journalist. He then organized the book to read like a traditional newspaper with a news, arts, sports and opinion sections.

He said Cyberwit was patient with him as he designed the graphics and offered how he wanted the pages laid out.

“I pretty much designed everything,” Cushing said. “The only thing they asked to change was the back cover. I agreed, thinking they’re giving me everything else, and in the end, they were right. They said the thing was too busy, let’s go with something simpler. I’ve got to admit, they were right on that.”

They honored his vision, so he’s willing to work with them in the future.

Cushing performed free-verse and free-form poetry when he started writing poetry in response to the images posted as prompts on a Canadian website. He decided he wanted to try to rein himself in and follow strict forms such as sonnets.

“I would try and not just use the visual as the jumping-off point for the topic or the theme,” Cushing said. “But I would try to do it within a strict form. I don’t know if this is an apt comparison — I don’t want to say that I’m a superstar — but it’s like when a big-name actor goes back to the stage. Let me go back to something I haven’t done for a while. I found it fun to write sonnets and all these different poetic forms.”

Cushing said Dorsey writes longer pieces. His sections are thematic, and he follows a libretto form.

Campbell’s work is very surrealistic, Cushing said. He acknowledged he hasn’t read his latest book but has his others.

Campbell publishes anthologies in which Cushing appeared.

“The big thing is that you have three very different writers in terms of our approach, our diction, our structure and our language and that kind of thing,” Cushing said. “The fact that it is a live event is a nice change of pace from what’s been going on.”

Food and Poetry from Cyberwit Poets

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10

WHERE: Zweet Café, 4682 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Los Angeles

COST: $35

INFO: zweetcafe.com

COVID-19: Masks and proof of vaccination required to attend