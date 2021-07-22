By Frier McCollister

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

The modest and tiny taqueria Poblano opened for business early this year in a storefront on North Lake Avenue, just south of Washington Boulevard.

Sylvia Biviano-Palacios and her husband, Jose Ibanez-Sanchez — natives of Puebla, Mexico — have had the space since 2016, where initially they used the small dining room and kitchen area to prep fruit and provide storage for their two fruit carts.

One cart is parked outside of the store. The other is manned by Ibanez-Sanchez and regularly stationed at the foot of the Rose Bowl’s main entrance, along the popular 5K loop for joggers and bikers, skirting the stadium and Brookside golf course.

At first, Biviano-Palacios activated the kitchen on North Lake, under the banner “Café Ollas” serving a small menu of tacos, smoothies, coffee and fruit with the second fruit cart parked outside. “I only have permission for one cart (for street concession). I put the cart outside so the customers can see I sell fruit here, inside the store,” she explained.

Then, in 2018, local artist and chef Greg Lukasiewicz approached the couple. They were interested in renting out the double storefront and Lukasiewicz had a plan. An experienced restaurateur, Lukasiewicz operated Restaurant Halie and Fish Mama in Pasadena over a decade ago. More recently, he was the mastermind behind San Diego’s Bull Tacos, a mini-chain favorite of local surfers. Lukasiewicz’s new model for Maquina focused on gourmet, artisanal tacos with a sliding pricing scale.

In May 2018, Maquina Taco supplanted Café Ollas with an equally lean operation. Lukasiewicz manned the stoves while his affable father, Richard, took orders and ran the cash register. With its extensive list of exotic taco fillings — written in marker on a whiteboard — stuffed into fresh blue corn tortillas from Kernel of Truth Organics tortilleria in Boyle Heights, Maquina’s opening upended the notion of what a neighborhood taqueria could do.

The whiteboard’s list includes duck, wild boat, pheasant, lamb and mint, grilled octopus, lobster and chapulines (grasshoppers). Offered as tacos or in burritos or bowls, the menu topped out with a grilled ribeye and lobster, street-style taco priced at $12 or in a burrito for $24.

A small bar of housemade salsas was positioned next to the cash register. The dining room sat perhaps 10 diners on simple, painted plywood benches, before the adjoining storefront opened to accommodate more tables, in the wake of the critical praise that ensued.

Soon enough, the lunchtime line to order routinely stretched onto the sidewalk. The adjoining dining room buzzed with activity, decorated with a baby grand piano and audio speakers tuned to jazz radio. Maquina transformed the humble storefront on North Lake into a hot destination.

When the pandemic descended last March, there seemed to be two categories of restaurateurs: those who dug in for a series of hard pivots, determined to survive; and those who simply disappeared. Unfortunately for local taco enthusiasts and most unfortunately for Jose and Sylvia, Maquina Taco and Greg Lukasiewicz apparently fell into the second category.

The Maquina website is down and the Google listing for Maquina Taco still cites it as being “temporarily closed”. Likewise, on the Maquina Instagram account, a post, dated May 18, 2020, stated, “We are temporarily closed. Reopening updates to be posted on IG.” The last post on the account is dated Oct. 17, 2020, with a picture of a taco, soliciting catering inquiries.

“They just left, because of the pandemic,” Biviano-Palacios stated. She knew of no plans for Maquina’s return nor did she have any contact information for it. “They still owed us for rent and gas and utilities,” she added.

At the Rose Bowl, standing by his fruit cart, Ibanez-Sanchez sighed in resignation at the mention of Maquina. “Dio esta grande,” he said with a wan smile. “God is great.” He went on to explain that he had agreed to the arrangement with Lukasiewicz for Maquina’s occupancy but had no written contract. In a subsequent conversation, Ibanez-Sanchez confirmed Biviano-Palacios’ assertions regarding Maquina and Lukasiewicz’s departure. Citing an unpaid electricity bill of $4,000, rent of $9,000 and a gas bill of $1,000, he doesn’t expect a reopening of Maquina at his storefront on North Lake anytime soon.

Maquina and Greg Lukasiewicz did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

At Poblano, tacos are still available, though in a more traditional manner. Served on larger 6-inch tortillas, fillings include: carne asada, pork carnitas, chicken, fish and shrimp. The latter two are served “Estilo Rosarito” or Rosarito-style, referring to the resort town on the Baja California coast, where Biviano-Palacios and Ibanez-Sanchez lived before coming to Pasadena.

The fish and shrimp are breaded, fried and topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and crema. Tacos are $3, while burritos are $10. Handmade tamales, wrapped in plantain leaves are also $3 as is a cup of fresh corn elote, dressed in mayo, butter, cotija cheese, lime juice and Tajin chili-lime seasoning.

Biviano-Palacios has recently added a rich, chicken mole plate and her personal favorite, pork short rib adobo, both priced at $12. Fresh fruit smoothies are $5 and a fruit “bionico” salad is $6.

The traditional fruit cup that Ibanez-Sanchez prepares at the Rose Bowl is also available at Poblano, in a large cup at $6 or tray at $8. Described by Ibanez-Sanchez as “Estilo Mexico” or Mexican-style, his fruit cup includes diced watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber and pico de gallo with lime juice. The requisite traditional addition of chili-lime Tajin seasoning and a generous dash or two of chamoy salsa creates a uniquely sweet, sour and savory blend of flavor and texture. It’s a perfectly refreshing reward after a brisk power walk around the Rose Bowl loop.

A Maquina taco was a glittering novelty. At Poblano, its soul food, plain and simple. An honest, humble integrity has prevailed with Biviano-Palacios and Ibanez-Sanchez’s cooking here. Gentrification in reverse.

There’s no Poblano website and no Instagram account, but Biviano-Palacios is in the kitchen and Ibanez-Sanchez’s cart is not going anywhere. Standing at the door of the small, now storied storefront, Biviano-Palacios smiled optimistically.

“We’re getting along. We don’t have a lot of publicity but they’re recognizing us little by little.”

Luis Chavez contributed to this story.