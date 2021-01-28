So far, so good

By Ellen Snortland

It is a bright, sunny, calm and clear day: Jan. 20, 2021. The beauty around me reflects the end of the Drumpf horror show and the beginning of a return to sane governance. My husband and I are listening to the swearing-in of President Biden on NPR as we slowly snake our way through the Dodger Stadium parking lots to get our shots. Eager staff and volunteers, all masked, wave us forward as we, along with thousands of at-risk Angelenos, receive the first of two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

This is so California — drive-thru vaccinations featuring medical personnel rather than carhops! We stick our arms out of our car windows and are inoculated against COVID-19. As we protect ourselves, we also are celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We feel our anxiety lift, minute by minute.

Four years of anxiety, nausea and sorrow… gone with the jerk of a vaccination needle! And, we were able to bid a not-so-fond “get out and stay out!” to the jerk who botched and bungled his way in and out of office, 400,000 unnecessary COVID-19 deaths later.

There’s an old joke that my late father would tell. A man jumps off a skyscraper, and during his descent, someone yells from a window, “How’s it going?” The jumper yells, “So far, so good.” It was like that as we headed into Inauguration Day, waiting to see if any of the domestic terrorists would carry out their threats; if they would jump off the violence high rise to hurt others and themselves. Many of us were on tenterhooks, waiting for the inevitable splat. That, so far, hasn’t come. For that, we are beyond grateful.

As a nation, I hope the Drumpf era has caused the complacent among us to wake up. We are not as “great” as we think we are. If I had a magic wand, I’d bankroll every American kid to take at least a year to travel the world. We are so insulated, so needlessly arrogant, and are often clueless about the lives of others.

I’m not anti-American. It’s absurd to even need to say that. I love my country and adore what it stands for. I am also hyperaware of the distance we still must go to live up to our ideals of liberty and justice. We need to, as they say in the London tube, mind the gap.

My personal mission is to impact the rates of violence against women and girls, female-identified people included. All colors, all creeds, all sizes, all ages. Treating women as second-class citizens — third class in many cases — is such a colossal waste of brainpower that it makes my head spin. Keeping females down only damages all of us; it certainly doesn’t uplift men. Our country still suffers from a deficit of female talent.

I also don’t want women to be liberated because I think they are better than men. No. As abolitionist Sarah Moore Grimke said, “I ask no favors for my sex; I surrender not our claim to equality. All I ask of our brethren is that they will take their feet from off our necks and permit us to stand upright on the ground which God has designed us to occupy.” (This quote is often misattributed to the revered Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who loved saying it.)

Starting here and now, let’s all take a firm stand to support the new administration. And let’s take the next four years to launch clarion calls for ending sexism, racism, classism — OK, all the “isms” need to go except Buddhism: That can stay.

I’ll leave you with two quotes that I regard as verbal and emotional vaccinations. One is tongue-in-cheek, the other, heartfelt; both are true in my experience. Charlotte Whitton, the first female mayor of a major North American city (Ottawa), said, “Whatever women do, they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult.” As we progress, please take stock of your or others’ judgments of Kamala Harris. Is there a double, perhaps a triple, standard at play? An easy way to tell is to ask yourself, “Would this criticism be made of a white man?” If not, take heed — sexism and racism are lurking.

The second quote is from the late, great Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, who said, “What the people want is very simple: They want an America as good as its promise.” Amen. I’m sure Barbara is smiling right now, as are legions of great women of all colors. Go, Biden! Go, Harris!

Ellen Snortland has written “Consider This…” for a heckuva long time, and she also coaches first-time book authors! Contact her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com.