By Bridgette M. Redman

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer



Curious women get a bad rap.

Whether it was Eve wanting knowledge, Pandora opening that cursed box or Alice going where everyone told her she shouldn’t, the world has had a habit of blaming its ills on women who want to know its secrets.

Pasadena’s Lineage Performing Arts Center invites young audiences to partake in a different perspective on curiosity. On Sundays, Lineage has been performing “Curiosity Tales” from 3:15 to 5 p.m. at 920 E. Mountain Street, Pasadena.

Lineage finished construction on its new facility in March 2020, just before everything shut down. Like others, they went online, held performance outdoors and eventually held indoor shows with highly limited seating and everyone spread out.

“Curiosity Tales” marks a return to the shows they’ve done since their founding in 1999. It’s the first new work to take place for a full audience in their center.

The show is a combination multimedia, dance, music and theater performance. Written by Jennifer Bascom with original music by John Guth and choreography by Hilary Thomas, the show is directed by David Hemphill.

It centers around three young teenage girls: Ally, Eva and Dora. At the start of the piece, they are enamored with social media superstar Blanca Lapine, a young woman who is having her own challenges.

“Now that my daughter is 9, I have new messages I want to share about social media and who we are and how we identify ourselves, how we build self-esteem and how we own who we are and what we’re passionate about,” said Thomas, who is also Lineage’s artistic director.

“She wrote this brilliant script,” Thomas said about Bascom. “We talked about what kids are watching. There are these YouTube channels where people are essentially living their lives in front of a camera, and kids of all ages are watching this stuff and thinking this is what they want their lives to be based on — these quite fabricated presentations.”

Bascom created Blanca Lapine — a name based on an iconic figure in one of the classic tales they draw upon — who becomes a YouTube star. As she gets more popular, she is asked to sponsor products which are hilarious and ridiculous. They include such things as a “suction blusher” that makes her cheeks puffy and red, lip gloss with jalapenos that causes her mouth to burn, and giant sponges that are “pit stoppers” to prevent sweating.

Ally, Eva and Dora are mesmerized by the social media superstar, and their lives are based on following this character. That’s when their teacher intervenes.

“She’s like, this isn’t good, you need to find what you are curious about,” Thomas said. “The teacher gives them an assignment to find stories and present about them.”

They discover Alice, Pandora and Eve. They tell their stories, as do the dancers, because dance is at the heart of Lineage. There are three dancers, five actors (including the actor playing Blanca who is all pre-recorded and projected) and the tech crew.

Thomas also worked with several middle school students to create a Curiosity Lab as a part of the show. Audiences can arrive at 3:15 and spend a half hour or so in the lab before the show begins. Teens’ exhibits and displays are available.

Thomas is delighted by the response. She said her daughter quotes the show, and adults enjoy it, too.

“The thing that has made me really the happiest is hearing from parents that it sparked really great conversations with their kids about what social media is and about the ridiculousness of this particular character — why would people want to listen to what she says?” Thomas said. “I have been glad to give parents an opportunity to use this as a tool to instigate good conversations and that they ended up having a great time, too.”

The adult creators are also having a good time. Lineage typically puts on adult shows with series topics like breast cancer, suicide and depression. Thomas describes them as devastating yet uplifting.

Thomas has worked with Guth, the composer, since 2007.

This show has let him compose music that is different than what he usually does for Lineage.

“It has been so fun to watch him let loose with some of the music,” Thomas said. “What he creates is brilliant, but it has much more of a Danny Elfman vibe. You can have things like whistles and other wacky noises that we don’t have in our more traditional dance pieces.”

She said it has been fun to laugh a lot, something they don’t typically do during rehearsals. The actors, she said, do an amazing job of bringing Bascom’s world to life.

However, Bascom has not seen the show, as she moved to Orlando to direct an immersive “Star Wars” theater production for Disney.

“That was the bittersweet part of it,” Thomas said. “I’ll send her videos from rehearsals, and I sent her reactions from people who responded after the show.”

This show was partly the result of surveys Lineage conducted with their new neighbors, asking what the community wanted and needed. The feedback overwhelmingly asked for family programming. Thomas wants the community to know they have many cool things happening in their space.

They have a Shakespeare ensemble show with audience participation. They host a one-woman comedy show, as well as concerts and movement classes. Their “Dance for Joy” program is designed for people with Parkinson’s and other neurological conditions.

“We have been in Pasadena since 1999, and the city of Pasadena is really the reason we’ve been able to thrive,” Thomas said.

“We’ve had so much support for arts and culture. It is such a wonderful community with such appreciation for the arts. I want everyone to come out and see the space and find the thing that is right for them.”

Thomas wants people to be aware of the space and make it their home for connecting through the arts, where they find what they want to do and how to express themselves. They want, that is, to be a home for the curious of all ages.

“The Curiosity Tales”

WHEN: 3:15 to 5 p.m. Sundays through, at least, March 13.

Plans are in the works to extend it.

WHERE: Lineage Performing Arts Center, 920 E. Mountain Street, Pasadena

COST: $20 students and seniors; $40 adults

INFO: lineagepac.org