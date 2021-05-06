By Jana J. Monji

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Pasadena residents Larissa Lam, Baldwin Chiu and his father, Charles Chiu, traveled from California to Mississippi, to find the grave of Charles’ father, K.C. Lou.

By chatting with locals and historian, the Chinese American family discovered the family’s important role in the Mississippi Delta. They also learned about the symbiotic relationship between the Black and Chinese communities during the Jim Crow era.

They share their story through the documentary “Far East Deep South,” which is available on PBS SoCal World Channel. Directed by Lam and produced by Chiu, the 76-minute “Far East Deep South” is part of the documentary series “American ReFramed.” Check local listings.

Also known as hip-hop artist Only Won, Baldwin Chiu was born in San Francisco, graduated from Cal State Sacramento and is also a licensed mechanical engineer. His 2010 LP was aptly titled “The Lyrical Engineer.”

Lam is an entertainer in her own right. She is an award-winning singer and songwriter who has released four critically acclaimed solo albums, including her most recent, “Love and Discovery.”

Her song, “I Feel Alive” won the Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Dance Song and was the theme song for a national suicide prevention campaign. Lam began her career as the chief financial officer of NSOUL Records and has written and produced music for TV (“The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Dr. Oz,” E!, TLC), film (“Zulu”, “Gone”) and video games (Konami, Square Enix).

Asking them how they met yields a “he-said, she-said” story.

“She stalked me,” Baldwin said in a recent Zoom interview.

“It was not true,” Lam insisted. “We both have a background in music and were working as music artists and I just checked out his website (MySpace).” Lam sent an email. “But it was completely professional.”

A UCLA grad, Lam grew up in Diamond Bar. Lam and Baldwin had a NorCal-SoCal long-distance relationship before tying the knot and moving to Pasadena over a decade ago.

Under normal circumstances, Lam and Baldwin hopped from film festival to film festival. However, because of COVID-19, most festivals went virtual.

Baldwin noted a pandemic silver lining.

“It made it easier for some schools to actually license our film and to watch the film at home,” Baldwin said.

“The students then meet for discussion.”

That’s an important step because Lam and Baldwin had AP history, but neither recalls learning anything about Asians in America and their contributions. That’s disturbing considering the impact of the Chinese in California and the virulent racism that resulted in Los Angeles Chinese Massacre in 1871 and violent mobs trying to drive the Chinese out of Pasadena in 1885.

Lam recalled learning about the Gold Rush and the Transcontinental railroad, “and I think that was relegated to two sentences in the textbook.” The Japanese incarceration during World War II was given one paragraph, she said. Nothing was mentioned about the influx of Chinese to the Mississippi Delta.

“Our history doesn’t reflect the vast geography that Asians have covered, or are still located in,” Lam said.

Looming large in the documentary is the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which directly impacted Chiu’s family. Chiu’s grandfather served a predominately Black clientele and the documentary visits with Chinese American families who remained and some Black families who remember the store.

Their stories of friendship and alliances contrast the Asian-Black conflicts of the Los Angeles Riots in 1992.

With the rise of anti-Asian incidents in the United States, Lam and Baldwin said they feel their documentary is even more important. They know that anti-Asian hate is not a relic of the past.

Pre-pandemic lockdown, Baldwin and Lam were at a Pasadena bowling alley, and, Lam related, “Someone made a racist comment to us when we were walking out, for no reason. Totally unprovoked.”

Their daughter was with them.

“I don’t think she understood why he was saying it, so I turned around and looked at them and educator-like, asked ‘Excuse me, what did you say?’” Baldwin said.

“He basically made a comment about how we would not understand what they were talking about anyway, because we wouldn’t be able to understand.”

Instead of getting into a shouting match, Baldwin said, “I gave him a little history lesson of our family and how long we’ve been in this country.”

Personally, Lam and Baldwin know someone who was spat on (New York) and another who was chased down by a motorcycle (Pasadena). The anti-Asian racism seems to cast Asian Americans as forever foreigners.

“I would like for people to think of Asian American history as just an American history,” Baldwin said. “I think it’s important to have Asian American history, but for it to be segregated by itself, sometimes it still seems like we’re not a part of (American) history and we really are. This film really shows how we are.”

Learning history, including personal histories like that of his family is important.

“We’ve heard people say, ‘Chinese people or Asian people don’t really understand discrimination.’ We’ve been discriminated against for a long time.”

“Far East Deep South” touchingly ties together China, San Francisco and the Jim Crow South. It helps one reconsider both the human landscape of the Mississippi Delta and race relations in the United States. Pasadena Emmy Award-winning Nathan Wang composed the music.

“Far East Deep South” will be available to stream on worldchannel.org, pbs.org and the PBS Video app throughout May for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.