By Amanda Coscarelli

Following the recent opening of outdoor dining, dineLA Restaurant Week will spotlight Pasadena’s favorite eateries, shining light in dark times for local restaurants such as Father Nature Lavash Bistro.

Through March 14, Father Nature will offer special lunch and dinner options. Customers can take part by asking for the limited time menu.

“This is our first time participating in restaurant week, and like our everyday menu, we want to offer many deliciously unique items to satisfy a variety of tastes,” said owner Varak Sossikian.

The restaurant will feature seasoned kebabs, including a lamb kebab plate and a plated version of the double pleasure wrap. In addition, it will serve lamb kofta kebab press, a finely seasoned minced lamb served in a lavash or baguette.

A plated version of the lamb kofta kebab plate dressed with tzatziki sauce is on the menu, as well as the Mediterranean salmon burger is smothered with its homemade garlic aioli.

Restaurant week is important for family-owned restaurants such as Father Nature because it gives them free publicity.

Sossikian explained the benefits of choosing small businesses.

“As a family-owned business, our restaurant puts care into everything we serve,” he said. “Every step of the way, we make sure quality is at the forefront and our end resulting product is one of quality standards.”

Even though outdoor dining reopened, Father Nature is still recovering.

“The pandemic was a very difficult time and called for quick and effective decisions,” Sossikian said. “While many businesses chose to close, we remained open and did everything we could to remain available for our amazing community.”

The restaurant still struggled to make ends meet.

“We count on (business) for maintaining employee hours and our community counts on us to remain available and ready to serve them,” he said.

Father Nature Lavash Bistro has been in Pasadena for over 30 years and was voted “Best of Pasadena Mediterranean 2015 and 2016.” It’s the customers who make or break a business.

“Most importantly, it is our network of customers who stuck with us throughout the years, while we were open and especially during the pandemic when supporting local businesses is so crucial,” Sossikian said.