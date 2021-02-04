By Matthew Rodriguez

Standing in a white bucket hoisted 50 feet in the air, Anthony Ghilardi can’t help but take in the view. Power lines, which conduct enough voltage to kill a person 100 times over, sit less than 6 feet away from, preventing him from enjoying the sunset for too long.

“You just get a different perspective on the city and different parts of the city,” said Ghilardi, an electric distribution mechanic with Pasadena Water and Power. “Usually, you go up, and you’re focused on what you’re working on and you’re not looking around (but) it’ll catch your eye and you’ll notice.”

“But, sometimes when we’re not working on the high voltage and you’re waiting on someone to send up a new battery or drill, you get a second to look around. … You kind of forget that you’re even up there.”

Now more than ever, the work of Ghilardi and the rest of the employees at PWP have never been more critical. With over 140,000 residents in Pasadena, many of whom are working from home, many depend on the utility company to keep the lights on just to keep their lives going. Without power, there is no internet. No internet means there is no school, no work, no life.

“To me, it’s just as important or almost as important as the fire department or the police department,” said Brian Dease, a power distribution section supervisor at PWP. “We keep things civil.”

Even though their work may go unnoticed at times, Dease figures it means he and his employees are doing a good job.

“I’ve actually had customers say to me, we have never had this happen in the last 25 years,” he said. “The first thing that I say is that obviously, we’re doing a good job. If you’ve gone for such a long period of time without losing electricity that means we’re doing something right.”

More than just a flip of a switch

Turning on the lights or more importantly, keeping the lights on, is more difficult than simply flipping a switch.

“I don’t think (residents) necessarily understand what it actually takes to keep the city’s power on,” said lineman Courtney Kent. “It’s not necessarily a negative thing. It’s a kind of knowledge that comes with the trade.”

Power is provided throughout the city either high up in the air through overhead power lines or by underground circuits.

Most often, people will see linemen fixing wires while hanging from electric poles. The bulk of power lines transferring power to nearby homes and businesses stand at about 35 to 40 feet tall and hold miles-worth of wires that conduct anywhere from 120 volts to 17,000 volts.

To work on these, lineman strap on special climbing spikes, called gaffs, that help secure them into the wooden poles or jump into a bucket and raise themselves to the wires. Most of the equipment they have is to either strap them down or keep them up. Then you get into the tools that allow them to safely work on charged wires, such as tight-fit wrenches and special cable cutters.

However, a majority of the city’s power, about 60%, goes through underground electric conduits, hidden under manholes and in vaults. To the untrained eye, these vaults can be mistaken for sewer drains.

The vaults range in size, but most are about the size of a garden shed except about 10 to 20 feet below ground and safeguarded by concrete enclosure.

“It could get a little eerie going down in a vault,” said Jose De La O, a PWP electric supervisor.

In addition to the deafening sound of the machinery constantly operating in these vaults, temperatures can rise to 120 to 150 degrees depending on how hot it is above.

In rare cases, the vaults have installed lights, however, most of the time the vaults are pitch black. A splicer, an underground lineman, relies on either their headlamp strapped to their hardhat with black electrical tape or portable lights hooked up to a generator.

“Depends on the time of day,” said Dease. “You could get away with just a flashlight, but when you’re going to be down there for an extended period of time, we use drop lights.”

Whether it’s descending into a pitch-black hole or climbing a 30-foot pole, it takes a special mindset to work on live wires.

“I’d say you have to enjoy climbing poles (and) working in confined spaces,” said Dease. “You have to be a little bit fearless to do the job. … Sometimes you’re doing stuff that’s not necessarily what normal people would do.”

It’s a bit eerie

High-voltage wires carry large amounts of electrical energy, which means they also carry inherent dangers.

According to AdvisorSmith, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, being a lineman ranks as the 10th most dangerous job in the country. In the study, a total of 29 linemen died in 2018 with the most common cause of death being electrocution.

“It’s a hazardous job. It’s inherently dangerous,” Dease said. “Something could fail or you could make a simple mistake if you’re not thinking correctly or if your mind is not where it should be. You can hurt somebody or yourself, if not kill someone.”

One of the more dangerous parts of the job is going underground during a troubleshooting job. Unlike troubleshooting on poles where the damage is visible, linemen typically don’t know what is wrong until they get off the last rung of the ladder as they descend into the vault.

“When you’re working on overhead lines … nine times out of 10 you could see the problem from the ground,” Dease said.

For De La O, going into a vault during troubleshooting is one of the scarier situations for him.

“Something could go wrong,” he said. “You have multiple other circuits in there that are still energized. You don’t know if whatever explosion happened … might have affected those.”

The most recent death of linemen on the job was in 1990 when three men died after an underground electrical vault exploded. In their honor, PWP built a memorial at their facility.

“You have to be trained, you have to know what you’re doing,” said Dease. “This is not something we mess with.”

The family tree

The life of a lineman means long hours spent with your team. Similar to firefighters, PWP has linemen on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, just in case an emergency happens.

“I would say it’s close to a brotherly relationship at times,” said Kent. “You spend more time, sometimes, with the guys you work with than you do your own family.”

“You bond over meals,” Dease added. “Or you might be on standby, just talking. You spend so many hours together.”

In this time, they develop these tight bonds creating a second family. Meaning that even when they aren’t working on wires, they spend time together with meals after work or camping trips on days off.

In the lobby of his office, Dease has a metal family tree with each employee’s name etched into a leaf. Only one is painted gold.

“I have a family tree for my group in the lobby of our building and everybody has a leaf on it. When a person leaves, we take the leaf down and give it to them,” Dease said. One leaf stood out, it was painted a different color. “Marco’s we painted gold and it will always stay up there.”

Marco Malfitano spent 18 years working for PWP before he was the first city employee to pass away from complications of COVID-19. Dease described Malfitano as an “indispensable employee” but also as a close friend.

Malfitano’s death shocked everyone at PWP.

“I’ve never seen a bunch of grown men cry for someone else,” said Dease, a close friend of Malfitano’s, as he held back tears. “Anytime I or anyone else called on Marco, he was there with a smile on his face to lend a hand, share his vast knowledge or give sound advice. Anyone that knew Marco knew he was a model to us all and what a great employee, father and husband he was. Usually, people are sad, but a significant number of people came into my office, even people who barely knew him. … I don’t know. It’s part of the pandemic I guess.”

Amid a pandemic and even after one of their own dies, the men still have to maintain the city’s power grid.

“When the pandemic first started a lot of people started working from home,” Dease said. “That’s just not an option for us.”

