By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

On a historic morning when the House of Representatives within the halls of Congress declared Feb. 15 National Village Day, Pasadena Village joined more than 280 other nonprofit, community-based organizations to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Village Movement.

In turn, they discussed the achievements they’ve made in helping older adults stay happy, healthy and connected with each other.

From its beginnings in 2002 as a small collective of Beacon Hill neighbors in Boston, the Village model has been adopted nationwide as a cost-effective, sustainable solution for healthy, vibrant aging. The vast network of Villages, including the Pasadena Village founded in 2012, serves around 40,000 adults older the age of 55.

“It’s so important to have some way to help seniors who want to age independently in their own homes,” Rep. Judy Chu said. “With the last few years of this pandemic, we need this more than ever. And it’s so great that, in this time when people are isolated, you have this way to support one another and to connect with one another.”

Pasadena Village’s clients are more than 140 active older adults who live in the west San Gabriel Valley, Glendale, and communities in east Los Angeles, who stay connected through active walking and hiking gatherings, support groups and discussion meetings.

In honor of National Village Day on Feb. 15, Pasadena Village welcomed guests to the Flintridge Center for an outdoor celebration. It featured free raffle prize giveaways and complimentary coffee to enjoy as part of their “Coffee with a Cop” event, bringing together members of the public and Pasadena Police Department officers to share a drink and converse with one another.

“The conversations we’ve had with you all this morning have been such a testament to the sense of community that Pasadena Village offers to our entire city,” 2022 Rose Queen Nadia Chung said. “It’s incredible to see a facility that provides so many resources and a sense of community to older adults. I know that for myself, my grandparents have been a huge inspiration for me my entire life and I really couldn’t picture who I’d be without them.”

Following the morning’s festivities, Mayor Victor Gordo presented a certificate of gratitude from the city of Pasadena to the Village.

“On behalf of the city council and on behalf of my office, thank you all individually and thank you all collectively for all that you do for residents of Pasadena and for your fellow Village members,” Gordo said.

During the pandemic, Pasadena Village held more than 60 Zoom meetings and continues to hold three to five educational virtual opportunities a month that are open to the public and cover a range of topics. They also added an extra memoir writing group, a book club about healthy aging, and a new garden event for members to visit each other’s gardens.

“We offer the opportunity to be part of a community of those who are aging better together,” Executive Director Katie Brandon said. “Village members support each other to navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging.”

To learn more about Pasadena Village, local resources and healthy aging, visit pasadenavillage.org.