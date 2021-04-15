By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

For the first time in over a year, Pasadena Unified School District reopened classrooms for in-person learning on April 13.

“We’re excited to welcome students to the first day on campus and can’t wait to see them learn and grow,” Superintendent Brian McDonald said in a statement. “We’ve been working to make our schools safer and better for more than a year, and never stopped teaching and learning.”

This week, about 1,980 children or over half of the students in preschool to second grade returned to 14 elementary schools. Students in grades 3-12 will return the following week on April 20. In-person learning is optional and students have the option of continuing distance learnings for the rest of the school year.

All students will be on a hybrid schedule, of distance learning on Mondays and two to four days of in-person learning from Tuesday to Friday. For the most part, students with disabilities will have services on campus for four days. Operating on a hybrid schedule, in-person students will learn in the classroom at the same time as their classmates online.

This will be the first time PUSD reopened its doors for students since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Other districts like Los Angeles Unified School District also reopened this week.