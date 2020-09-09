Pasadena Symphony Association will transform its annual Moonlight Sonata Gala into an online experience at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 12.

The party will be beamed to guests via a live-streamed special event featuring exclusive performances from Pasadena Symphony and POPS artists. The event also includes a live auction, Fund the Future paddle raise for music education, and a digital dance floor.

Festivities for the Moonlight Sonata Virtual Event will open at noon Thursday, September 10, with a dedicated gala website offering interactive content, including a special menu from restaurant partner Parkway Grill and messages from surprise guests.

The lineup of special guests has been released. On the classical side, the orchestra’s Assistant Concertmaster Elizabeth Hedman will perform a duet with Principal Second Violin Sara Parkins of the Eroica Trio. Attendees will also be treated to exclusive performances by Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein, and favorite guest stars of Pops past including star of stage and screen Cheyenne Jackson, and Grammy Award-winning jazz songstress Catherine Russell.

To top off the evening, Michael Cavanaugh will host a live digital dance floor, where he will perform hits from Elton John, Billy Joel and more from his home studio.

The event will be hosted by Music Director David Lockington with appearances by Resident Pops Conductor Larry Blank.

All proceeds will support the relaunch of the Pasadena Symphony and Pops’ live performances when it is safe to resume operations.

Participation in this year’s Moonlight Sonata Virtual Gala is free, but attendees must register through a secure website prior to the event. For more information or to register to attend, visit PasadenaSymphony-Pops.org/MoonlightSonata2020.