By Kamala Kirk

An avid supporter of performing arts in the community since 1948, the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts (PSHA) provides financial support and assistance to nonprofit organizations to help with their efforts every year through its annual Gifts & Grants program. The 2020 program began accepting submissions on October 1 and encourages all qualified organizations that provide music education and programs to the community to apply.

“Each year, PSHA awards gifts and grants to a broad and diverse list of nonprofit organizations to support their efforts in the community,” said Marybeth Rehman-Dittu, chairwoman of the Gifts & Grant Committee.

“We underwrite concerts to ensure that the joy of live music is made available to a wide range of audiences. We support choirs, musical theater, school marching bands, dance programs, opera, jazz bands and orchestras. This enriches the community and provides opportunities for a variety of groups—from students to seniors—to learn, enjoy and grow from their experiences in these programs.”

The application period for the 2020 Gifts & Grants program closes on November 15 and awardees will be notified in April 2021.

Over the years, gifts and grants have included music education at all levels, music therapy for at-risk children, the underwriting of concerts, the purchase of instruments and uniforms, as well as other art programs. The geographical scope of the program extends to nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations within the greater Pasadena area and designated areas of Los Angeles. Past recipients have included A Noise Within, California Philharmonic Orchestra and Pasadena Symphony Association.

“All manner of music plays center stage,” Rehman-Dittu said. “Past grant recipients include concerts, choral productions, music theater, jazz quartets, marching bands and orchestras at local schools, senior centers and a spectrum of other nonprofit organizations. What’s more, music therapy for at-risk children, scholarships for young musicians and music education at a variety of levels are the brainchildren of our program.”

An elected group of dedicated PSHA members decide who receives gifts and grants. The selected recipients’ merits are based on the project’s quality, accountability and soundness of the design. Committee members conduct interviews and site visits to better learn and assess a project’s impact on the community.

The public can help support the program a number of ways, which include participating in one of PSHA’s fundraisers, becoming a patron or sponsor, designating PSHA as their choice at AmazonSmile, volunteering as a PSHA member, and making a selection in the Shops at Showcase when buying a ticket to Pasadena Showcase House of Design.

“Pasadena Showcase is more than dedicated, we are ‘ferociously’ dedicated, as evidenced by our persistence this year in both sticking to our commitment, despite the pandemic, to complete the 56th House of Design, to other creative ways to raise funds to support our mission to bring the joy of music to the community,” Rehman-Dittu said. “For example, just recently our Pasadena Strong online auction raised over $100,000 to dedicate to future gifts and grants. Watch for more unique and interesting news from Pasadena Showcase soon.”

