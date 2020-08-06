Pasadena Showcase House of Design will go virtual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

Ticketholders will have the chance to take a virtual walk through the renovated home at their leisure starting October 2. “Ultimate Viewpoints: 56” is an interactive program that will be enriched with designer interviews and insights.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public in September.

“Particularly in today’s environment, we are pleased to offer our supporters the ability to experience the sumptuous and aspirational design of the showcase house from the comfort and safety of their homes,” said Vikki Sung, Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts president.

PSHA officials hoped to open the doors this fall, but continued government restrictions on large gatherings made it impossible.

“This is not a decision that was taken lightly,” Sung said.

“It’s the first time in showcase history that we are not able to open our traditional home tour but the health and safety of our visitors, designers, vendors and members are utmost in our thoughts.”

This year’s benefit chairwoman, Jill Fosselman, expressed her sincere appreciation.

“We are so grateful for the loyalty and ongoing support that we have received to date and really want to bring a full experience to our entire showcase family,” Fosselman said.

“We hope our current ticketholders will stand with us as we roll-out a new approach to this challenge that will be every bit as amazing as being there firsthand.”

PSHA officials are eager to show off the creativity and talents of the 2020 designers. In production, “Ultimate Viewpoints: 56” highlights the renovated federal-country style home, designed by “Hollywood Society’s Architect” Gerard R. Colcord.

The interactive tour will allow viewers to also click on video links to learn about a designer’s insight or get additional design information. Viewers can “walk through” the house as many times as they wish. An interactive digital program will also be included with the tour.

Much like many other nonprofits that have been challenged during this time, PSHA has developed an alternative that is creative and fun to raise funds to fulfill its mission of providing music and art programs throughout the community.

PSHA will also offer the Showcase Strong auction, for which bidding will be open from August 17 to August 31. Items will include luxury Southern California getaways, a fine array of jewelry, vacations, furnishings, gifts, wine and other services. Check out the items at bit.ly/ShowcaseStrong.

PSHA has raised more than $23 million from the Pasadena Showcase House of Design, PSHA’s only fundraiser. Money has gone to support the organization’s three music programs, Music Mobile, Youth Concert and Instrumental Competition. Each year PSHA awards gifts and grants to a diverse list of local nonprofit organizations in support of their efforts in the community for music and arts.

PSHA also underwrites concerts. Its support of nonprofit organizations enriches the community and provides opportunities for a variety of groups, from students to seniors, to learn, enjoy and grow from their experiences in these programs. In addition, PSHA has long supported the Los Angeles Philharmonic and its community outreach programs.

For more information on tickets and updates, please visit the website at pasadenashowcase.org.