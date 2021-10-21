By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

The Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts is accepting applications for the 2021/22 Gifts & Grants program.

The PSHA is an all-volunteer, nonprofit that has, since 1948, given more than $23 million to other nonprofits in support of music education, scholarships, concerts and music therapy.

“The Gifts & Grants Committee of the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts is considered a favorite among our members,” explained Undine Schwarz, chair of this year’s Gifts & Grants Committee and a member of Pasadena showcase for the past 19 years.

“Reviewing reports from prior grant recipients has shown to me how much of a difference Pasadena Showcase is making.”

Nonprofits have been heavily impacted by the pandemic as many of the fundraising events were either forced online or canceled for the year. According to reports, roughly 37% of nonprofits have had to reduce their workforce and 75% have reported a loss in revenues and funding.

“The pandemic has significantly contracted the ability of nonprofits to raise funds, and many of the grants Pasadena Showcase provides are to smaller, diverse and less mainstream music and arts related nonprofits,” Schwarz said. “The grants will have a significant impact with these smaller organizations.”

Grants will be given for scholarships or toward a specific program, event or activity, either ongoing or one-time and commencing after the end of April. To apply, organizations must provide a description of their work, the specific project that the grant money will benefit, anticipated future achievements and a time frame for the project assuming it will be completed by the end of June 2023. The estimated budget for the project with the amount requested from the PSHA.

“We have around 100 applicants every year and the amount available to award each year for our Gifts & Grants is determined by the amount raised by various benefit programs the organization undertakes, like the Pasadena Showcase House of Design. Amounts granted can vary between a few thousand dollars to low five figures.”

The application period closes on Nov. 15, and awardees should expect an advisory in April. In the spring of last year, the PSHA was able to host an in-person, outdoor reception for their grant recipients. They anticipate holding a similar celebration in May.

“Our grant recipients tell us our reception is unique among funders and they look forward to meeting representatives from other local nonprofit arts organizations.”

Past grant recipients include the Academy of Music for the Blind, MUSYCA Children’s Choir, the Pasadena Senior Center, the Marianne Frostig Center of Educational Therapy, and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

“It is important to us that these grants have a large impact on our local community,” Undine said.

Membership drive runs through December

By Pasadena Weekly Staff

Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts is seeking committed individuals to become members. Individuals who believe in the joy of music and the value of long-lasting friendships, and are intrigued with interior design, are encouraged to join.

“If you want to revel in the enchantment of music and design, engage with a fun group of individuals, and become a valued member of our community, then Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts is the organization that fits,” said Dotty Ewing, membership chair.

“Membership in Pasadena Showcase is a worthwhile and gratifying experience. Utilize your talents or learn new skills while enjoying the camaraderie of friendship.

“Become a part of a prestigious and long-standing organization in supporting our mission of enriching the lives of those in our community through the exposure to music. Experience the rewards of watching a child hold a violin for the first time, the enthusiasm of thousands of children looking up at the expanse of Disney Hall, or the passionate performance of a cellist competing for a monetary award to enhance her education.”

The 2021 Fall Membership Drive is open through Dec. 3. Those interested in becoming a member are invited to learn more at pasadenashowcase.org/membership, or contact Ewing at membership@pasadenashowcase.org.