During the COVID-19 crisis, the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street, has been deemed by the city to be a vital community resource.

Many free activities for adults 50 and older are offered online until mandates for isolation and social distancing have been lifted.

Membership isn’t required to participate. Note that many activities require online registration in advance. Everyone who registers for Zoom events will receive email instructions for joining the activities online.

The following events are scheduled:

• LA Opera: Music to Remember: 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Members of the LA Opera repertory company perform each week online via Zoom. This program will continue throughout the pandemic isolation period. Registration: 626-795-4331.

• Arthritis Exercise Class: Ongoing, any time. This series of fitness videos is designed to help maintain mobility and physical fitness through range of motion, balance and weight-bearing exercises, stretching and a short aerobic portion. Use your own 1-pound weights and wear comfortable clothes and sneakers. To participate: pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Online Classes, then Arthritis Exercise Classes

• Meditation: Ongoing, any time. Relax, breathe and make the most of 20 audio recordings that provide guided meditation. The meditation sessions are led by Avry Budka. To participate: pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Online Classes, then Meditation.

• Exercise Classes for Sy Graff Fitness Center Members: 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesdays and Friday through July 31. Classes are led by instructor Peter Matus online via Zoom. Use your own set of 2-pound or 5-pound weights. Registration: pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Online Classes, then Fitness Center Classes.

• Cultural Thursdays: Great American Songwriters/Greatest Hits: 2 to 3 p.m. Thursdays through July 30. Join pianist Bob Lipson and commentator/performer Don Snyder on Zoom for an interactive journey through the lives and works of America’s greatest popular composers. Register: pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures and Events, then Online Events.

• Virtual Book Club: 1 p.m. Friday, July 24. This month’s novel is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. Inspired by the true and historical blue-skinned people of Kentucky and the brave and dedicated Kentucky Pack Horse library service of the 1930s, the novel tells the story of raw courage, fierce strength and one woman’s conviction that books can carry us anywhere—even back home. Info: Judy Starlight at 626-685-6760.

• Weekly Blog: Written by Events Director Annie Laskey, the blog consistently includes creative and inspiring ideas for staying safe, sane and engaged during isolation. It can be accessed from the Pasadena Senior Center homepage, pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

• Feeling Challenged by Technology? Help is Available! Through a collaboration with Pasadena Public Library, get solutions to technology issues and learn how to use Zoom. Register: ask@cityofpasadena.net/libanswers.com, call 626-744-4066, option 6 (leave a message and your call will be returned) or live chat 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays at cityofpasadena.net/library/live-chat.

• Telephone Reassurance: Pasadena Senior Center volunteers call older adults in isolation who have signed up for this program that provides caring connections to help them make it through isolation and loneliness. Info: 626-685-6732.

Other paid Zoom classes are available and registration for the below classes ends Friday, July 10. These classes include creative arts; The Art and Joy of Sewing; creative writing; current events; Making Sense of the News; dance (ballroom dancing, ballroom line dancing; BollyX, Zumba Gold); health and fitness (Alexander Technique, chair aerobics, Music for Wellness, Pep Up Your Life, Pilates, qigong and tai chi, strength training, yoga or Zumba Gold); languages (French and Spanish); technology (computer workshops for Windows).

Visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Classes and Lectures to get class descriptions and register. Registration deadline for the classes is Friday, July 10. The cost of classes ranges from $30 to $85 for Pasadena Senior Center members. Scholarships for low-income seniors are available on a limited basis.

This year’s Pasadena Senior Games: Celebration of Athletes will be virtual from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18. The games feature adults 50 and older who display their athletic abilities during an annual series of about 20 competitive, Olympic-style individual and team events throughout Los Angeles County.

According to Annie Laskey, the center’s events director, the cancellation does not prevent them from celebrating and honoring the athletes who would have participated this year if not for the COVID-19 pandemic. Older adults are among the most vulnerable for contracting the virus.

During the virtual celebration, athletes, Laskey and others will share photos and videos from past years, and fitness tips will be offered by Pasadena Senior Games sports commissioners and athletes.

“Every year the Pasadena Senior Games promotes healthy lifestyles for older adults through education, fitness and the spirited competition of sports,” Laskey said. “These remarkable athletes are shining examples that good health, socialization and optimism all contribute to healthy lifestyles, so we all remain confident that next year they will be able to compete again.”

Athletes are invited to display or wear their medals, T-shirts and/or other memorabilia from prior Pasadena Senior Games during the Zoom celebration.

To register or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures and Events, then Online Events, call 626-795-4331 or email sports@pasadenaseniorcenter.org. Everyone who registers online will receive email instructions for accessing the Zoom celebration.

To become a member of the Pasadena Senior Center, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.net and click on Become a Member. The membership fee also may be paid on the registration form for classes. Membership is open to anyone 50 and older.

For more information about the programs and services of the Pasadena Senior Center during the COVID-19 crisis, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org or call 626-795-4331.