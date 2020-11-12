By Pasadena Weekly Staff

For the past 28 years, Pasadena Heritage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to historic preservation in and around Pasadena, has hosted Craftsman Weekend—a popular annual event that celebrates the American Arts & Crafts Movement.

Members and nonmembers of the Pasadena Senior Center are welcome to participate in all events. Residency in Pasadena is not required. Note many activities require online registration in advance. Everyone who registers for Zoom events will receive email instructions for joining the activities online.

Rediscovering Hope: 3 p.m. Thursdays November 12 and November 19

Those who are grieving and struggling to cope with the loss of a loved one are not alone. Join the group and talk or just listen. To register for these Zoom events or for more information, call Vitas at 626-918-2273, ext. 7455 and ask for Judy Casserly.

Cultural Thursdays: Great American Songwriters/Rodgers and Hart: 2 p.m. Thursday, November 12

Join pianist Bob Lipson and commentator/performer Don Snyder for a fun and interactive musical journey through the lives and works of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart featuring many of the composer/lyricist duo’s hit songs. To register for this Zoom event or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Events, Clubs and Lectures, then Online Events or call 626-795-4331.

The Importance of Cancer Screenings: 10 a.m. Thursday, November 12

Learn about risk factors, common symptoms and screening recommendations for breast, prostate and colorectal cancer. Breast and prostate cancer are the most common types of cancers in women and men, and colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of death by cancer in the United States. To register for this Zoom event or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Events, Clubs and Lectures, then Weekly Lectures or call 626-795-4331. Presented by City of Hope.

Medicare 101: 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18

The annual open enrollment period for Medicare is through December 7. This presentation will cover a Medicare overview and Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. To register for this Zoom event or for more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Events, Clubs and Lectures, then Weekly Lectures or call 626-795-4331. Presented by Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program (HICAP) Medicare Services.

MUSE/IQUE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18

Join Heather Lipson-Bell, MUSE/IQUE’s education director, and professional guest artists for an exploration of music from the perspective of musicians who perform great works. To register for this Zoom event or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Events, Clubs and Lectures, then Online Events or call 626-795-4331.

Diabetes Risk Reduction and Prevention: 10 a.m. Thursday, November 19

Type 2 diabetes is a serious, chronic condition that can lead to other serious health issues. Learn what diabetes is, how you can reduce your risk of developing it and the types of screenings that are available. To register for this Zoom event or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click Events, Clubs and Lectures, then Weekly Lectures or call 626-795-4331.

Cultural Thursdays: Thanksgiving Food Traditions: 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19

The Pasadena Senior Center’s Chef Gabby and special guests will discuss past and present Thanksgiving food traditions. Learn how to brine a turkey, make cranberry sauce with gin and whether pecan or pumpkin pie is more traditional. To register for this Zoom event or more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Events, Clubs and Lectures, then Online Events or call 626-795-4331. Presented by City of Hope Center of Community Alliance for Research & Education.

Social Hour Special Edition: Thanksgiving: 1 p.m. Thursday, November 26

Spend a very special hour visiting with your Pasadena Senior Center friends and sharing what you are thankful for, even in the midst of a pandemic. To register for this Zoom event or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Social Hour or call 626-795-4331.

Arthritis Exercise Classes: Ongoing, anytime.

Six fitness routines designed to help maintain mobility include range of motion, balance, weight-bearing exercises, stretching and low-intensity aerobics. Be ready with a set of one-pound weights and wear comfortable clothing and sneakers. Some exercises are done while sitting in chairs and others while standing. To access the classes, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Online Classes, then Arthritis Exercise Classes.

Elder Abuse Support

This resource is available to people 65 and older and their families who seek assistance with elder abuse issues. Services include crisis intervention, counseling, response, case management, financial counseling, legal services, access to medical care and personal advocacy. All services are free and confidential. For more information call Aurora Duran, victim service coordinator for Foothill Family, at 626-993-3000.

Feeling Challenged by Technology and Need Help with Zoom?

Through a collaboration with Pasadena Public Library, get solutions to technology issues, learn how to use Zoom and much more. Email ask@cityofpasadena.net/libanswers.com, call 626-744-4066, option 6 (leave a message and your call will be returned) or live chat Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at cityofpasadena.net/library/live-chat.

Home Tea Program

If you are in isolation and would like to receive the free gift of tea and an inspirational card once a month to lift your spirits, call 626-685-6732.

Medicare Counseling: Ongoing through December 7

As we move into autumn, the need for HICAP Medicare Services remains as strong as ever. This year the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period runs through December 7. Since in-person counseling is not possible during the pandemic, the Center for Health Care Rights (CHCR) has adapted its volunteer counseling program to remote appointments by telephone or via Zoom. To make an appointment, call Sandy Risdon at CHCR at 800-824-0780, ext. 3006. For more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Services to Homebound Seniors.

Meditation: Ongoing, anytime.

Relax, breathe and make the most of 20 audio recordings that provide guided meditation during these challenging times when so many older adults feel isolated, lonely, anxious and depressed. To access the recordings, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Online Classes, then Meditation.

Social Hour: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Each week a different topic or question guides a discussion for anyone who misses socializing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social hours are moderated by Annie Laskey, Pasadena Senior Center’s director of special events. Share your experiences related to each topic or question, which have ranged from movies and TV to photography to seasonal recipes. To register for these Zoom events or for more information, visit www.pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Social Hour or call 626-795-4331.

The center, at 85 E. Holly St., is an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization. Doors are open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for social services and other critical assistance to older adults in need. Masks are required inside the building, and social distancing is maintained.” n