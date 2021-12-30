By Pasadena Weekly Staff

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly Street, offers many free online activities via Zoom for adults 50 and older as well as some onsite activities.

Registration for Zoom and most onsite events is required by visiting pasadenaseniorcenter.org and clicking on Activities & Events or Lectures & Classes.

Everyone who registers for Zoom events receives an email link for joining each activity online. Anyone who does not have Wi-Fi or an email address can call 626-795-4331 to receive a phone number to call and listen to live Zoom events. COVID-19 protocols are observed for all onsite events at the center.

Neither Pasadena Senior Center membership nor residency in Pasadena are required for these Zoom or onsite events.

Monthly Food Distribution Program

8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7

Pasadena Senior Center parking lot

Low-income adults 60 and older receive one free box of food and couples receive two. Each box includes foods that meet specific nutritional needs, such as cheese, canned fruits and vegetables, dry milk and related dairy products, cereals and other grain products. Proof of income and California ID are required for first-time recipients. Boxes are heavy, so bring a pull-behind personal cart to the parking lot between the Pasadena Senior Center and the Metro Gold Line station. Opening boxes on the premises is prohibited. Masks and social distancing are required. Info: 626-685-6732, pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

Movie Matinees

1 p.m. Fridays in January

Pasadena Senior Center

Watching a movie can be revitalizing and can help viewers relax and disconnect for a couple of hours. Jan. 7: “Turner and Hooch” (1989, PG), with Tom Hanks and Mare Winningham. Jan. 14: “Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993, PG-13), featuring Robin Williams and Sally Field. Jan. 21: “Hotel for Dogs” (2009, PG), starring Emma Roberts and Don Cheadle. Jan. 28: “Miss Congeniality” (2000, PG-13), with Sandra Bullock and Michael Caine. To register or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.net and click on Activities & Events, then Friday Movie Matinee or call 626-795-4331.

Savvy Express Workshop

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays in January

Pasadena Senior Center

This three-part workshop will help participants understand Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and learn how to respond to challenging behaviors by loved ones with these conditions. To register or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Workshops or call 626-685-6732.

Chair Yoga

11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11

Via Zoom and at Pasadena Senior Center

Improve balance, strength and flexibility while sitting in a chair during this gentle and meditative class presented by Kathy Eastwood, a Huntington Hospital community outreach nurse. For more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Workshops or call 626-795-4331.

Metro Micro

10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13

Via Zoom

Metro’s new, on-demand Metro Micro rideshare service offers trips within several zones in Los Angeles County. The short trips, using vehicles with seating for up to 10 passengers, are designed to go hand in hand with Metro’s NextGen Bus Plan. To register or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Informational Lectures or call 626-795-4331.

Cultural Thursday: Film Composer Max Steiner

2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13

Via Zoom

This Vienna-born composer who was nominated for 24 Academy Awards and won three — for “The Informer” (1935), “Now, Voyager” (1942) and “Since You Went Away” (1944). He was the first recipient of the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score for “Life with Father” (1947). Emmy-nominated documentary producer and film historian Steven C. Smith, who specializes in Hollywood history, will present this program. To register or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Activities & Events, then Special Events or call 626-795-4331.

“Creative Aging;” Eight-Week Workshop

2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 13 to March 3

Pasadena Senior Center

Regular participation in the arts by older adults helps minimize effects of age-related cognitive challenges and contributes to physical, intellectual and emotional health. Get in touch with the right side of your brain — the artistic and creative side — during this eight-week series of art programs designed to ignite each participant’s distinctive expression. Each session explores a different medium, and all materials will be provided at no cost at the beginning of each class. Previous art experience is not required. Presented by UCLA Visual Arts Performing Arts Education Program. To register or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Workshops or call 626-795-4331.

Name that Tune, Name that Scam: Fraud Self-Defense

10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20

Via Zoom

Listen to clips of your favorite songs from the ’50s and ’60s, then guess the titles and performers. After each song, learn about a common scam plus strategies for fighting fraud. Presented by Miles McNeeley, director of elder abuse prevention for WISE & Healthy Aging. To register, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Informational Lectures or call 626-795-4331.

Health Fair

9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21

Pasadena Senior Center

Get free blood pressure and glucose testing, hearing tests, advice on making funeral and memorial plans, updates in Medicare health plans and community resources. To register or for more information visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Activities & Events, then

Special Events or call 626-795-4331.

Cognitive Health

10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21

Via Zoom and Pasadena Senior Center

Cognitive health is an important component of performing everyday activities and is just one aspect of overall brain health. Factors such as genetics, the environment and lifestyle are thought to influence cognition, and some of these factors may contribute to a decline in thinking skills and the ability to perform tasks of daily living. Presented by Dr. Seyed Parham Khalili, clinical assistant professor of family medicine at USC’s Keck School of Medicine. To register or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Informational Lectures or call 626-795-4331.

Brain Health and Wellness

10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27

Via Zoom

Learn techniques for keeping your brain active and healthy as you age to improve your memory, concentration and cognitive skills. Presented by Allison Korrey, managing director of Leeza’s Care Connection. To register or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Lectures & Classes, then Informational Lectures or call 626-795-4331.

Music on the Patio: Bob and Don

2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27

Pasadena Senior Center

Join singer Don Snyder and pianist Bob Lipson for an afternoon of showtunes and standards. Sing along, kick up your heels or simply tap your toes to the rhythm of the music. To register or for more information, visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org and click on Activities & Events, then Special Events or call 626-795-4331.

For COVID-19 updates as it relates to the senior center, visit the website.

The center is located at 85 E. Holly Street. Masks and social distancing are required. Rooms are sanitized after each use.