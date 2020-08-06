The Pasadena Senior Center is continuing its exhibition of watercolor and digital artworks by students ages 55 to 95 online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The skill levels range from beginner to advanced. During the pandemic, art classes have been conducted online via Zoom. The online exhibition of nearly 70 artworks can be seen at pasadenaseniorcenter.org (click on the first painting to start the slideshow). Some of the paintings may be purchased, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit programs and services of the Pasadena Senior Center.

“I have noticed the courage it has taken for many of the students to stay motivated and keep painting during the pandemic,” said Barbara Medford, the instructor. “These are very special and talented artists. Some students chose pandemic-inspired themes.”

Although it has been impossible for the students to meet regularly at the center in an art studio setting to create their works, Medford added it has been important for them to continue the classes through Zoom technology to maintain communication.

“We have become an art family and need to support each other,” she said.

The center, at 85 E. Holly Street, is an independent, donor-supported nonprofit organization that has been deemed an essential service provider for older adults by the city of Pasadena, so its doors are open five days a week during the pandemic for social services and other assistance to older adults in need. Hours during this period are Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Info: artbar333@aol.com or pasadenaseniorcenter.org.