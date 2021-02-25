By Frier McCollister

Then 59, Steve Fink was diagnosed in 2009 with the rare disease amyloidosis, when an abnormal protein builds up in the organs and interferes with their normal function.

The prognosis was grim. His four children—Jonathan, Meghan, Nicole and Kaytee—stepped up to maintain the operations of the Pasadena Sandwich Co., the local lunch fixture that Steve started in 1995.

“I was in high school working with my dad part time,” Meghan said. “My brother was in college and my dad got sick really quickly. My sister, Kaytee, and I jumped right into the restaurant to keep it running while he was sick. When he passed away on Jan. 9, 2010, we closed the restaurant for a week.”

Quickly, the Fink siblings reopened the shop and the long-time loyal staff members helped them.

“It was really the community support,” she said. “We learned the business really quickly with their help.”

The kids mark the third generation of Fink family sandwich makers.

“In 1954, my grandparents, Bert and Doris, opened Tony’s Deli in Pomona,” Meghan said. “Tony’s Deli still exists. It’s not owned by us, but it does still exist. My grandfather said to my grandma, ‘I want to make beef dips.’ She said, ‘I know how to roast beef and I know how to make potato salad.’ The rest is history.”

Doris prepared the food in her kitchen at home and drove it to the deli every day.

“My grandpa would make the sandwiches and my grandma would work the counter,” Meghan said. “They had a location in Hacienda Heights and the last one they had was in Anaheim, which is also still there.”

Their son, Steve, joined the family deli business in Anaheim, working alongside his parents for nearly 20 years.

“When my grandparents went to retire, they offered the restaurant to my dad and he said, ‘No, I’m going to open my own.’ He had a dream and it was the Pasadena Sandwich Co.”

Pasadena Sandwich Co.’s first location opened in 1995 in a small storefront on Colorado Boulevard, just west of Rosemead.

“The rent including utilities was $500 a month,” Meghan said. “It was sandwiched between a bar and a barbershop. The day that he opened, there was a line at the door.”

Three years later in 1998, Steve moved the business to its present location on Sierra Madre Villa. “On March 6, we’ll be celebrating our 26th anniversary,” Meghan said proudly.

Commuting from Claremont, Steve fashioned the operation around his kids’ school schedule.

“The hours we have, we’re open for lunch,” Meghan said. “My dad said, ‘I’m going to take my kids to school and I’m going to pick them up from school and we’ll open in between.’ Family first. The community really honored that.”

Indeed, the lunch hours haven’t changed. Pasadena Sandwich Co. is open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, but there’s no more commuting down the 210 freeway from Claremont. Meghan lives in Altadena, and Jonathan, who now functions as the restaurant’s regular on-site manager, resides nearby in Sierra Madre.

The sandwiches at Pasadena Sandwich Co. are traditional deli style, which is to say: enormous. “Generously portioned” might be a vague understatement here in describing these elaborately stacked constructions. Featuring vertiginous piles of sliced meat and cheese, usually pinned between slices of fresh rye bread, the sandwiches here could feed small villages. (In fact, they do, but more on that in a moment.)

There are some regional themes: the New Yorker ($14) is comprised of smoked ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and Russian dressing on a french roll; the New Jersey ($14) swaps in roast beef for the ham and is served on rye; the Chicago ($16) layers corned beef with pastrami, topped with Swiss, coleslaw and Russian; while the Californian ($13) is a simpler combination of roast beef, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheat bread.

There is also the Big Mouth ($16), which allows the guest to tailor a custom sandwich with a choice of three meats and two cheeses. Trust the Cook ($16) is described on the menu as, “How he feels is what you get and what you get is big.”

Big? If it’s any bigger than The Big Steve ($16) be careful. Named in honor of Steve Fink, the sandwich combines corned beef and turkey breast with cheddar, Swiss, lettuce and tomato. Dressed with Russian and mustard, it’s easily two meals between slices of rye. A purchase of The Big Steve is also a direct donation to The Fink Fund, a nonprofit created by the family to promote research leading to a cure for amyloidosis, the disease that claimed Steve Fink.

Community engagement pervades the atmosphere and directly informs the mission of Pasadena Sandwich Co. Steve held an informal open house at the restaurant on Thanksgiving every year, for individuals and families in need. The tradition continues with the Share-a-Meal program that the family founded in 2011.

“We work with the Pasadena Unified School District’s Families in Transition department,” Meghan said. “They can distinguish the families who are really in need and that’s how we know who to feed. (PUSD’s) Socorro Naranjo-Rocha manages the families and we organize the food side and necessity items we receive.”

Plans for the current year are already in full swing.

“Right now, Families in Transition has just under 200 families who are really struggling to have food,” she added. “We’re looking into this sponsorship concept. You can sponsor a family for seven weeks and that will get them lunch for seven weeks, every day. We’re considering if we need to do a canned food drive.”

The Finks also fund a $1,000 college scholarship, administered by the Noble Foundation, for a deserving high school graduate in Pasadena.

“As things come up that are needed, we do them,” Meghan said. “In 2020, we noticed the need to feed all of the frontline workers who were working so tirelessly to support the community. People were able to donate, and we were able to send meals.”

The sandwich shop also routinely hosts blood drives with the Cedars-Sinai mobile unit blood donation truck parked outside.

“That’s just who we are. If there’s something good to be done, bring it to our attention. We want to spread the good. Let’s give the good.”

Finally, on behalf of the Fink family, Megan has a message: “We are just so grateful for the community’s support for making us a landmark here in Pasadena. We don’t take that lightly. We don’t take that for granted. And here’s to another 26 years. We are here to give back.”