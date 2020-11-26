Most of California sees surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting restrictions

By Matthew Rodriguez

As the holiday season approaches and as COVID-19 cases begin to spike once again, Pasadena has implemented a flurry of new safeguards and restrictions effective November 20.

“We are seeing some of the highest daily case numbers since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Pasadena’s Health Officer Dr. Ying-Ying Goh in a statement. “Immediate action by each of us will help slow the spread of the virus, as we were able to do before.”

To date, COVID-19 has ravaged the entire globe with over 56 million cases and 1.3 million deaths. The United States continues fail to handle the virus, leading the world with 11.6 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The land of the free has also passed a sorrowful milestone of 250,000 deaths. California has recorded more than 1 million cases and 18,000 deaths.

In California, counties are placed in one of four tiers. Tier 1, otherwise known as the “purple tier,” is defined as widespread COVID-19 cases and most nonessential indoor businesses are closed. The state has 41 counties, including Los Angeles County, that have moved into the most restrictive tier. This accounts for 93% of the state’s population. As of now, the reopening of the California economy has effectively been placed on hold as counties deal with surges.

While the state has seen a steady increase since reopening the economy, in past weeks cases and deaths have seen a dramatic surge. The state averages over 10,000 cases per day a 121% increase from two weeks prior. Hospitalizations and deaths are also steadily increasing with over 4,000 requiring care and about 52 deaths per day.

Pasadena has seen an increase of COVID-19 infections with 40 new cases bringing the total to 3,200. Also, this week the city reported one new death bringing the total to 130, most of whom have been elderly.

“Even in the face of pandemic fatigue, we can protect each other from COVID-19 infection, prevent additional illness and death, and help keep our healthcare delivery system from becoming overwhelmed,” Goh said. “We need everyone to adhere to public health guidance so we can stop this new surge.”

In addition, to the current health codes, Pasadena has enacted new restrictions.

The new restrictions are as follows:

• Personal care services that require either the customer or the staff to remove their face covering, such as facials and shaves, are not permitted. All public health protocols must continue to be followed for other personal care services, including a requirement for services to be offered by appointment only, and as many services as possible provided outdoors.

• Personal care services are now limited to 25% maximum capacity (as defined by the fire code).

• Gatherings must meet the limitations stated above (outdoor, two hours or less, with face coverings worn and physical distancing between households) and may not exceed a total of 15 people from three or fewer households.

• Restaurants, breweries and bars must cease service in their on-site, outdoor dining areas as of 10 p.m. and close their on-site dining areas thereafter until 5 a.m.

Also, as Thanksgiving and other holidays approach, the city released new guidelines for family gatherings.

Some of the guidelines call for an extension on the ban of large gatherings and furthermore restrict caroling and Santa displays that include photo opportunities.

“Good judgment in making personal decisions is critical, and I’m asking our community to stay home if you can, wear a mask whenever you leave home, avoid mixing with people you don’t live with, practice physical distancing and wash hands frequently,” Goh said.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California Department of Public Health and Pasadena Health Department also strongly discourage traveling over the holiday season.

“Rethink your travel plans and cancel out of state or out of country travel,” Goh said. “The state travel advisory strongly recommends that persons arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents, should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.” n