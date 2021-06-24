By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

As California’s economy fully reopens and after many restaurants struggled to survive throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Guy Fieri and the California Restaurant Foundation have given five eateries throughout the state an extra boost.

“We’re just really delighted that we could help businesses,” said Alycia Harshfield, CRF’s executive director. “After such a long 15 months, it’s a joy to be able to offer a bright light to these businesses that have worked so hard to get through this difficult time.”

Guy Fieri and the California Restaurant Foundation gave a total of $300,000 to restaurants and individuals throughout California. Five restaurants received money from the Help Restaurants Rebuild Grant. Leberry Bakery and Donuts in Old Pasadena received $25,000 from the fund.

“We’re slowly getting our footing back,” said Raynard Ledford, co-owner of Leberry. “This grant is going to help us tremendously for our expansion project, as well as getting some footing back.”

Because it aspired to expand and just because of the sheer uniqueness of vegan, gluten-free doughnuts, Leberry was the first restaurant on the list.

“We only wanted to support restaurants that have potential to grow, not to survive the pandemic, but to thrive,” said director of development Erin Mascho. “They were the first people we thought about and were the first one on our list.”

Ledford was ecstatic when he learned he won the grant, partly because it was a surprise. As part of the reveal, the recipients were called into a meeting for what they thought would be their final pitch meeting. However, it was simply Fieri telling them they won the grant.

“I was blown away,” Ledford said. “The next thing we know Guy blows me away and I was shell shocked. I was completely shell-shocked.

“I have the utmost respect for Guy. He’s genuinely a good guy. He wanted to help and he’s genuinely real.”

When the lockdowns occurred, Leberry closed its doors for a few months like many other restaurants. Without the foot traffic and the lack of tourism following the past reopenings, Ledford was forced to reach into the reserves to keep his business afloat.

“It was a challenging hurdle for us but we maintained and pulled through,” Ledford said. “We’re fortunate that we did not close down and that we were able to sustain and to continue to slowly move forward.”

Leberry’s vegan and gluten-free doughnuts is a reflection of Ledford’s passion to remain a vegan. As an on-again, off-again vegan for 23 years, Ledford wanted to expand the type of food that he could eat.

“When I started veganism there was no plant-based stuff out there,” he said. “My choice was soy, tofu and a lot of lettuce. I was borderline a rabbit.”

Determined to use his skills in baking, Ledford and his partner Jennifer Le experimented with different recipes in search of a vegan doughnut that tasted like a real doughnut.

“We started doing all these different recipes and Jennifer would give me a new recipe like every other day,” he said. “People can’t tell the difference.”

Before the pandemic, Ledford planned to build several more locations across the globe from Pasadena to Hong Kong.

“We had seven franchisees that had signed up with us to open up locations, but once the pandemic hit, they all pulled out,” said Ledford. “This money is going to help us facilitate the paperwork and it’s going to help us facilitate a lot of things.”