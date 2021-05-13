Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena POPS are slated to return to the Los Angeles County Arboretum for the 2021 Sierra Summer Concert Series.

The five shows, set for July 10 to Sept. 11, are for fully vaccinated audiences. The series will feature guests such as Thelma Houston, Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo, Liz Callaway and Jordan Donica.

Entry to all Pasadena Pops concerts will require proof of receiving a fully completed COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior to the concert date.

The Pasadena Pops outdoor concert setting at the Arboretum is designed with round table seating, allowing ample distance between tables, plus an expansive lawn area for socially distanced seating on blankets and low back chairs.

The venue plans to limit capacity this summer, too.

Feinstein kicks off the summer series on July 10 with “The Road to Motown,” honoring the Supremes’ Mary Wilson, who was originally slated to perform before her recent passing.

Wilson’s “Mississippi Sister” Thelma Houston will pay tribute to the legend and celebrate the greatest hits of the Motown era with the Fifth Dimension’s Billy Davis Jr. & Marilyn McCoo, and the Motown singing group, Spectrum.

The music of Fleetwood Mac hits the stage July 24 with special guest Landslide performing songs such as “Rhiannon,” “Don’t Stop” and “Go Your Own Way” for “Fleetwood Mac: A Tribute.”

Feinstein takes the stage as soloist on Aug. 14 for “Michael Feinstein Sings: Sinatra’s Songbook.”

Returning this year on Aug. 28 is the “Classical Mystery Tour,” which brings the music of the Beatles to life.

Feinstein returns to the podium to close the season on Sept. 11 with “100 Years of Broadway,” featuring songs from each decade. Hamilton’s Jordan Donica and Emmy-winner Liz Callaway are scheduled to appear.

“The feeling of anticipation and joy bubbling up in all of us is palpable as we prepare to return to the experience of sharing live music,” Feinstein said.

“Personally, for me, I have missed the connection of creating acoustic sound with an audience present, because as grateful as I am for virtual music-making, it is simply not the same as hearing live music played by a symphony in a beautiful natural setting. I know I can speak confidently for our orchestra when I say that we have missed you, and we will perform with everything we’ve got. We’re going to have a brilliant season.”

Grounds open for picnicking and dining at 5:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

The venue offers pre-ordered gourmet box dinners for on-site pickup just steps from their table or a variety of food truck options.

The Arboretum is located at 301 N. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia.

Subscribers may purchase prepaid onsite parking at the Arboretum, and all concertgoers can purchase guaranteed parking at Santa Anita Park, with complimentary nonstop shuttle service to the Arboretum’s main entrance.

Single tickets start at $25. Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale and are available by calling the box office at 626-793-7172, online at pasadenasymphony-pops.org or at the Arboretum on concert days.