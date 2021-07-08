By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Pasadena resident and Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is expected in court Friday, July 23, to determine if a recently placed, temporary restraining order will be made permanent.

A 27-year-old woman accused Bauer of assault. Major League Baseball placed Bauer on a paid, seven-day administrative leave July 2. The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the matter.

“The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where (the accuser) suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” said attorney Marc Garelick to TMZ, who first reported the story. “We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously.”

Bauer and his attorney released a statement denying the allegations of any nonconsensual interactions and claim that it was “a brief and wholly consensual relationship” on two occasions that began in April 2021.

“We have messages that show (the woman) repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face,” Bauer’s attorney Jon Fetterolf said in a statement.

According to published reports, the woman said she started crying and shaking, when Bauer said, “I’m here. You’re safe.”

Fetterolf continued, claiming the woman drove from San Diego to Bauer’s residence in Pasadena where she began to “dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked.”

Fetterolf claimed she left without incident during the first encounter. After the second and final encounter, the woman claimed she had sought medical care in San Diego for a concussion. Published reports said she was diagnosed with head and facial trauma. Since then, the two have not corresponded nor met for over six weeks.

“Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent and deliberately omits key facts, information and her own relevant communications,” Fetterolf said. “Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Major League Baseball launched its own investigation into the matter.

“The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted MLB, which will be handling this matter,” the team said in a statement. “The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time.”

Bauer, a former UCLA Bruin and reigning Cy Young, is in his first season with his hometown team, with an 8-5 record. Bauer, 30, was slated to start the Fourth of July game at Washington.