As the global COVID-19 pandemic rolls halfway into its fourth month, many tenants struggle to pay rent, falling deeper into debt.

“I’m literally just surviving off of food stamps,” said Uber driver Christine Tringali, who moved to Pasadena three years ago after her father passed away.

“How am I supposed to pay back rent? How am I supposed to pay any of this if I’m not working?”

Hearing the pleas for help from others like Tringali, the city of Pasadena’s housing department pledges to help those in dire need of rental assistance. The housing department began accepting applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program on July 15. The final day for applications is on Wednesday, July 29.

Using $1 million provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the city will provide up to three months of past-due rent. Pasadena could help about 220 households if the city provided the maximum amount of rental relief, $4,500 to all households.

“If everybody requested the maximum amount, we’d be able to help 220 households, but it’s quite possible not everybody will request the maximum amount so we’ll be able to help more,” said Housing Director Bill Huang.

“This Emergency Rental Assistance Program is designed to help pay three months of back rent or up to $4,500, whichever is less. That will help to get that debt off of the back of these households that really need some assistance.”

According to the guidelines, any funds not used in the first window may be reallocated and used in any future windows.

The help is welcomed by Tringali and those in similar situations, however, Tringali perturbed by the criteria to qualify hopes that everyone that needs help receives it.

“I heard there were a lot of stipulations,” Tringali said. “They need to prioritize it by who hasn’t been able to pay a dime of rent… I just want to make sure that everybody is taken care of, including myself.”

The program is not first-come, first-served. According to the program guidelines, applicants are only eligible if they currently reside in Pasadena, notified their landlord they cannot pay rent due to the pandemic, have a current lease agreement, and have a yearly income that does not exceed low-income limits.

Once applicants are deemed eligible, their submission will be pitted against other applications through a point-based system, depending on five categories.

An applicant may receive 10 points if they have been living in Pasadena for a minimum of five years, but it must be verified by Pasadena Water and Power; eight points if there is a minor in the household; six points if there is only one adult income in the household; four points if there are four or more people living in the household and two points if there is a senior or disabled person in the household.

In the case of a tie, there are three tiebreakers based on a tier system. According to the guidelines, the first-tier tiebreaker is given to “households that reside in a census tract block group where more than 51% of households earn less than the 50% Area Median Income (AMI).”

The second is given to households with the lowest total household income. Finally, the third tiebreaker is determined by a lottery.

Once the applicants have been chosen, they have 10 days to submit documents for the city to verify. After the documents have been verified the past-due rent is paid directly to the landlord.

Susi Curri left her home state of Connecticut 23 years ago, settling in San Francisco before moving to Pasadena in the 90s.

“I’m waking up every morning with panic. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said. “The money I’m bringing in is my rent, $1,500 plus utilities. I’m only taking in about $800 or $900 right now… To be honest, I’m wondering if I should leave Pasadena. It’s got me very, very worried.”

Curri, a yoga instructor, a part-time nanny and personal assistant has seen her clientele dwindle as her classes have shifted online and fewer people decide to pay for that expense.

“I’m in a tough position. I’m here with no family,” she said. “I’m having a very hard time. I don’t know what the future holds and I feel a bit helpless. I haven’t paid my full rent, but I’ve paid most of my rent for the last four months. I’m extremely concerned about whether or not I’m going to be able to pay my rent in the comings months at all.”

While Curri, believes she qualifies for the program, she worried about her chances of receiving any money since she only garners about 16 points according to the guidelines.

“I understand it’s pretty limited as far as who they’re able to help,” she said. “I do qualify for all the bullet points they listed, but I understand there’s a limited number of people — that concern’s me.”

In addition to the concern of who gets the help, housing advocates such as member organizer Ryan Bell, who also ran for the City Council this year, are concerned about the situation after the orders are lifted.

“Potentially hundreds of thousands of people are going to be displaced from their housing as a result of an inability to pay their back rent and debt they’ve accumulated during the shutdown,” Bell said citing a study done by UCLA.

While Bell believes the rental assistance program is a good start, he hopes to see more done by city council.

“Why don’t we forgive rent for residents and then use that money to see which landlords need help?” he said. “I’m grateful for the assistance, but it’s inadequate. It’s inadequate to the overwhelming challenge and eventual homelessness that we’re going to see as a result of all of this.”