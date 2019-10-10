If you’re looking for items to jazz up your life, welcome to Pasadena.
For starters, it’s all about how you look when you show up for a night of dinner, music and dancing. Actor/musician Desi Arnaz captured the essence of cool in the early days of TV with his jackets, suits and perfectly coiffed hair — all things you can easily find on a shopping spree in Pasadena.
Old Pasadena, which again has been voted the Best Shopping Destination by our readers, continues to attract people from miles around with trendy shops and jumping night spots.
Pasadena even has the place to go if you’re just decorating the house, as Pasadena Antique Center has once again been voted Best Antiques by our readers.
If you’re looking for tunes on vinyl or CDs, check out Canterbury Records, voted Pasadena’s Best Record Store. There you will find hot jazz or fusion records, oldies and good old rock ‘n’ roll.
And don’t forget to get those stylish glasses at Linden Optometry, voted Best Eyewear, before getting behind the wheel.
If you’re digging the classic styles, then Pasadena still has something for you at the Old Circle Thrift Store, a double winner this year for Best Thrift Store and Best Vintage Resale Store. They have the styles from yesteryear at affordable prices.
Elisa B was voted Best Local Women’s Clothing Store and Mark Piscitelli was voted Best Local Men’s Clothing Store. And the truth is, these two places can help anyone look like they are headed for Club Babaloo with their selection of hip threads and evening wear.
The nightlife is cool, but sometimes you just have to go casual.
If that’s what the day calls for, Run With Us has once again been voted Pasadena’s Best Local Sporting Goods, and if anyone can help you find some cool shoes to lace up, it’s them.
If you’re more of an intellectual, you can not only find something deep to read at Vroman’s Bookstore, once again voted Best Local Bookstore/Newsstand, but you can also get some of the top authors in the country to autograph those books during one of the hundreds of book signings they host each year.
Samy’s Camera is once again the Best Local Camera Shop, as they continue to fulfill the needs of novice and professional photographers alike.
And if you just want to kick back and smoke a good cigar, check out Cigars by Chivas, the Best Smoke/Tobacco Shop. They’ve got the smokes, the accessories and those cool cigar boxes, and usually a couple of people hanging out just enjoying their day with a stogie.
Whatever your shopping desires might be, find what you need right here in Pasadena.
BEST ANTIQUES
PASADENA ANTIQUE CENTER
480 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 449-7706
pasadenaantique.center
READER RECOMMENDED
PASADENA ANTIQUE MALL
300 E. Colorado Blvd., No.125, Pasadena
(626) 304-9886
thepasadenaantiquemall.com
BEST APPLIANCES
SNYDER DIAMOND
432 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 795-8080
Snyderdiamond.com
READER RECOMMENDED
BEST BUY
3415 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 351-9516
stores.bestbuy.com
BEST ART/FRAMING STORE
MERGE FRAMING
2393 E. Washington Blvd.,
Pasadena
(626) 797-0977 | mergeframes.com
READER RECOMMENDED
BLICK ART SUPPLIES
44 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-4985 | dickblick.com
BEST AUTO DEALER
TOYOTA OF PASADENA
3600 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-9787
toyotapasadena.com
READER RECOMMENDED
RUSNAK AUTO GROUP
337 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-0770
rusnakonline.com
HONDA OF PASADENA
1965 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 325-0016
hondaofpasadena.com
BEST BATH & BODY
THE SOAP KITCHEN
25 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 396-9996
thesoapkitchen.com
READER RECOMMENDED
LUSH COSMETICS
24 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 792-0901
lush.com
BEST BICYCLE SHOP
PASADENA CYCLERY
1670 E. Walnut St., Pasadena
(626) 795-2866
pasadenacyclery.com
READER RECOMMENDED
INCYCLE
175 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 577-0440
incycle.com
STEVE’S BIKE SHOP
843 E. Mariposa St., Altadena
(626) 799-8702
stevesbikeshop.wordpress.com
BEST BRIDAL/TUX SHOP
PANACHE BRIDAL SALON
78 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 585-8200
panachebridals.com
CONNIE TAO DESIGNS
23 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena
(626) 765-5939
connietaodesigns.com
BEST ELECTRONICS/CAMERAS
SAMY’S CAMERA
1759 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 796-3300 | samys.com
READER RECOMMENDED
BEST BUY
3415 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 351-9516 | bestbuy.com
BEST EYEWARE
LINDEN OPTOMETRY
477 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 796-1191 | lindenvsp.com
READER RECOMMENDED
WARBY PARKER
106 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 465-7911 | warbyparker.com
DIAMOND VISION OPTOMETRY
SHOPS ON LAKE AVENUE
350 S. Lake Ave., No. 111,
Pasadena
(626) 683-6868
diamondvisionoptometry.com
BEST FARMERS’ MARKET
SOUTH PASADENA
FARMERS’ MARKET
Meridian Avenue and El Centro Street, South Pasadena
(626) 403-2820
southpasadenafarmersmarket.org
READER RECOMMENDED
PASADENA CERTIFIED
FARMERS’ MARKET
363 E. Villa St., Pasadena
(626) 449-0179
pasadenafarmersmarket.org
ALTADENA FAMERS’ MARKET
600 W. Palm St., Altadena
hello@altadenafarmersmarket.com
altadenafarmersmarket.com
BEST FLEA MARKET
ROSE BOWL FLEA MARKET
1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena,
(323) 560-7469
rosebowlstadium.com/events/flea-market
READER RECOMMENDED
PCC FLEA MARKET
1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 585-7906
pasadena.edu/community/flea-market/
BEST FLOWER SHOP
JACOB MAARSE FLOWERS
655 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 449-0246 | jacobmaarse.com
READER RECOMMENDED
BRAD LARSEN
597 E. Green St., Pasadena
Suite 101
(626) 792-6167
bradlarsenflorals.com
BEST FURNITURE/
ACCESSORIES STORE
FEDDE’S FURNITURE
2350 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 796-7103
32 N. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 844-1160 | fedde.com
READER RECOMMENDED
CRATE & BARREL
75 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 683-8000
crateandbarrel.com
BEST GIFT BOUTIQUE
PASADENA ANTIQUE MALL
300 E. Colorado Blvd., No.125, Pasadena
(626) 304-9886
thepasadenaantiquemall.com
READER RECOMMENDED
HOOPLA!
2591 Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena
(626) 797-1135
shopathoopla.weebly.com
HOMAGE
100 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 440-7244
homagepasadena.com
BEST GROCERY STORE
TRADER JOE’S
610 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 568-9254 │ traderjoes.com
345 S. Lake Ave.
(626) 395-9553
467 N. Rosemead Blvd.
(626) 351-3399
READER RECOMMENDED
WHOLE FOODS
465 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 204-2066
wholefoodsmarket.com
BRISTOL FARMS
606 S. Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena
(626) 441-5450 | bristolfarms.com
BEST LOCAL
HARDWARE STORE
ALTADENA HARDWARE
849 E. Mariposa St., Altadena
(626) 794-4393 │
altadenahardware.com
READER RECOMMENDED
ACE HARDWARE
60 N. Sierra Madre Blvd.,
Pasadena
(626) 789-2005 | acehardware.con
BEST LOCAL
HOBBIES/CRAFTS
MICHAEL’S
1155 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 431-2850
michaels.com
BLICK ART SUPPLIES
44 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 795-4985
dickblick.com
BEST LOCAL JEWELRY
ARNOLD’S FINE JEWELRY
350 S. Lake Ave., No. 110,
Pasadena
(626) 795-8647
arnoldsfinejewelry.com
READER RECOMMENDED
WAYNE JASON JEWELRY
DESIGNS
105 W. California Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-9215
waynejasonjewelry.com
BEST LOCAL
BOOKSTORE/
NEWSTAND
VROMAN’S BOOKSTORE
695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-5320 │
vromansbookstore.com
READER RECOMMENDED
CENTURY BOOKS
1039 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 796-1703 │
centurybooksofpasadena.com
BEST LOCAL MEN’S CLOTHING
MARK PISCITELLI
589 E. Green St., Pasadena
626) 578-7382
markpiscitellimensfashions.com
READER RECOMMENDED
BANANA REPUBLIC
150 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 683-8286
bananarepublic.gap.com
BEST LOCAL
PET STORE
I DIG MY DOG
2160 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 844-7877 | idigmydog.com
READER RECOMMENDED
MY PET GARDEN
2245 E. Colorado Blvd., No. 106, Pasadena
(626) 449-1600 | mypetgarden.com
PET FOOD EXPRESS
320 S Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 578-1111 | Petfood.express
BEST LOCAL
SHOE STORE
RUN WITH US
235 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 568-3331│ clubrunwithus.com
READER RECOMMENDED
DSW
300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 578-7530 | stores.dsw.com
BEST LOCAL
SPORTING GOODS
RUN WITH US
235 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
(626) 568-3331
clubrunwithus.com
READER RECOMMENDED
BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS
3719 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-3111
big5sportinggoods.com
DICK’S SPORTING GOODS
3359 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 351-1843
stores.dickssportinggoods.com
BEST LOCAL
TOY STORE
DINOSAUR FARM
1510 Mission St., South Pasadena
(626) 441-2767 | dinosaurfarm.com
READER RECOMMENDED
SAN MARINO TOY & BOOK SHOPPE
2476 Huntington Drive,
San Marino
(626) 309-0222| toysandbooks.com
BEST LOCAL
VIDEO STORE
VIDÉOTHÈQUE
1020 Mission St., No. 1, South Pasadena
(626) 403-6621
info@vidtheque.com
BEST LOCAL
WOMEN’S CLOTHING
ELISA B
16 E. Holly St., Pasadena
(626) 397-4770 | elisab.com
READER RECOMMENDED
WALKER VIDEN LUXURY
CONSIGNMENT
1033 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 844-9244 | walkerviden.com
BEST NURSERY
BELLEFONTAINE NURSERY
838 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 796-0747
bellefontainenursery.com
READER RECOMMENDED
ARMSTRONG GARDEN CENTER
352 E. Glenarm St., Pasadena
(626) 799-7139
armstronggarden.com
BEST OUTDOOR
FURNITURE
FISHBECKS PATIO CENTER
150 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 796-9255 | fishbecks.com
BEST RECORD STORE
CANTERBURY RECORDS
805 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 792-7184│
canterburyrecords.com
READER RECOMMENDED
POO BAH
2636 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-3359 | poobah.com
BEST SHOPPING
DESTINATION
OLD PASADENA
(626) 356-9725 | oldpasadena.org
READER RECOMMENDED
PASEO COLORADO
300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 795-9100│
paseocolorado.com
BEST SMOKE /
TOBACCO SHOP
CIGARS BY CHIVAS
58 S. DeLacey Ave., Pasadena
(626) 395-7475
cigarsbychivas.com
READER RECOMMENDED
ACE SMOKE SHOP
2501 Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 296-0273
facebook.com/ACESMOKESHOP1
BEST SPECIALTY FOOD STORES
WHOLE FOODS
465 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 204-2066
wholefoodsmarket.com
READER RECOMMENDED
TRADER JOE’S
610 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena
(626) 568-9254
345 S. Lake Ave.
(626) 395-9553
467 N. Rosemead Blvd.
(626) 351-3399 | traderjoes.com
BRISTOL FARMS
606 S. Fair Oaks Ave.,
South Pasadena
(626) 441-5450 | bristolfarms.com
BEST STATIONERY
SHABOO PRINTS
(626) 405-8827 | shabooprints.com
READER RECOMMENDED
VROMAN’S BOOKSTORE
695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 449-5320
vromansbookstore.com
PAPER SOURCE
163 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 577-3825 | papersource.com
BEST THRIFT SHOP
FULL CIRCLE THRIFT STORE
2245 Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 639-3051
fullcirclethriftshop.org
READER RECOMMENDED
GOODWILL
340 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
(626) 204-3576│goodwill.org
SALVATION ARMY
960 E. Walnut St., Pasadena
(626) 773-4400
salvationarmyusa.org/usn/
BEST VINTAGE
RESALE STORE
FULL CIRCLE THRIFT STORE
2245 Lake Ave., Altadena
(626) 639-3051
fullcirclethriftshop.org
READER RECOMMENDATION
MEOWMEOWZ! RETRO 80S THRIFT SHOP
2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 798-6969 | facebook.com/MeowMeowzPasadena
WALKER VIDEN LUXURY CONSIGNMENT
1033 E. Green St., Pasadena
(626) 844-9244 | walkerviden.com
BEST WINE/
BEER SHOP
MISSION WINE & SPIRITS
1785 E. Washington Blvd.,
Pasadena
(626) 794-7026 | missionliquor.com
READER RECOMMENDED
EVERSON ROYCE WINE & SPIRITS
155 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
(626) 765-9334
eversonroyce.com
TOTAL WINE
721 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
(626) 463-1444 | totalwine.com
