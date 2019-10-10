If you’re looking for items to jazz up your life, welcome to Pasadena.

For starters, it’s all about how you look when you show up for a night of dinner, music and dancing. Actor/musician Desi Arnaz captured the essence of cool in the early days of TV with his jackets, suits and perfectly coiffed hair — all things you can easily find on a shopping spree in Pasadena.

Old Pasadena, which again has been voted the Best Shopping Destination by our readers, continues to attract people from miles around with trendy shops and jumping night spots.

Pasadena even has the place to go if you’re just decorating the house, as Pasadena Antique Center has once again been voted Best Antiques by our readers.

If you’re looking for tunes on vinyl or CDs, check out Canterbury Records, voted Pasadena’s Best Record Store. There you will find hot jazz or fusion records, oldies and good old rock ‘n’ roll.

And don’t forget to get those stylish glasses at Linden Optometry, voted Best Eyewear, before getting behind the wheel.

If you’re digging the classic styles, then Pasadena still has something for you at the Old Circle Thrift Store, a double winner this year for Best Thrift Store and Best Vintage Resale Store. They have the styles from yesteryear at affordable prices.

Elisa B was voted Best Local Women’s Clothing Store and Mark Piscitelli was voted Best Local Men’s Clothing Store. And the truth is, these two places can help anyone look like they are headed for Club Babaloo with their selection of hip threads and evening wear.

The nightlife is cool, but sometimes you just have to go casual.

If that’s what the day calls for, Run With Us has once again been voted Pasadena’s Best Local Sporting Goods, and if anyone can help you find some cool shoes to lace up, it’s them.

If you’re more of an intellectual, you can not only find something deep to read at Vroman’s Bookstore, once again voted Best Local Bookstore/Newsstand, but you can also get some of the top authors in the country to autograph those books during one of the hundreds of book signings they host each year.

Samy’s Camera is once again the Best Local Camera Shop, as they continue to fulfill the needs of novice and professional photographers alike.

And if you just want to kick back and smoke a good cigar, check out Cigars by Chivas, the Best Smoke/Tobacco Shop. They’ve got the smokes, the accessories and those cool cigar boxes, and usually a couple of people hanging out just enjoying their day with a stogie.

Whatever your shopping desires might be, find what you need right here in Pasadena.

BEST ANTIQUES

PASADENA ANTIQUE CENTER

480 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 449-7706

pasadenaantique.center

READER RECOMMENDED

PASADENA ANTIQUE MALL

300 E. Colorado Blvd., No.125, Pasadena

(626) 304-9886

thepasadenaantiquemall.com

BEST APPLIANCES

SNYDER DIAMOND

432 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 795-8080

Snyderdiamond.com

READER RECOMMENDED

BEST BUY

3415 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 351-9516

stores.bestbuy.com

BEST ART/FRAMING STORE

MERGE FRAMING

2393 E. Washington Blvd.,

Pasadena

(626) 797-0977 | mergeframes.com

READER RECOMMENDED

BLICK ART SUPPLIES

44 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-4985 | dickblick.com

BEST AUTO DEALER

TOYOTA OF PASADENA

3600 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-9787

toyotapasadena.com

READER RECOMMENDED

RUSNAK AUTO GROUP

337 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-0770

rusnakonline.com

HONDA OF PASADENA

1965 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 325-0016

hondaofpasadena.com

BEST BATH & BODY

THE SOAP KITCHEN

25 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 396-9996

thesoapkitchen.com

READER RECOMMENDED

LUSH COSMETICS

24 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 792-0901

lush.com

BEST BICYCLE SHOP

PASADENA CYCLERY

1670 E. Walnut St., Pasadena

(626) 795-2866

pasadenacyclery.com

READER RECOMMENDED

INCYCLE

175 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 577-0440

incycle.com

STEVE’S BIKE SHOP

843 E. Mariposa St., Altadena

(626) 799-8702

stevesbikeshop.wordpress.com

BEST BRIDAL/TUX SHOP

PANACHE BRIDAL SALON

78 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 585-8200

panachebridals.com

CONNIE TAO DESIGNS

23 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena

(626) 765-5939

connietaodesigns.com

BEST ELECTRONICS/CAMERAS

SAMY’S CAMERA

1759 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 796-3300 | samys.com

READER RECOMMENDED

BEST BUY

3415 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 351-9516 | bestbuy.com

BEST EYEWARE

LINDEN OPTOMETRY

477 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 796-1191 | lindenvsp.com

READER RECOMMENDED

WARBY PARKER

106 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 465-7911 | warbyparker.com

DIAMOND VISION OPTOMETRY

SHOPS ON LAKE AVENUE

350 S. Lake Ave., No. 111,

Pasadena

(626) 683-6868

diamondvisionoptometry.com

BEST FARMERS’ MARKET

SOUTH PASADENA

FARMERS’ MARKET

Meridian Avenue and El Centro Street, South Pasadena

(626) 403-2820

southpasadenafarmersmarket.org

READER RECOMMENDED

PASADENA CERTIFIED

FARMERS’ MARKET

363 E. Villa St., Pasadena

(626) 449-0179

pasadenafarmersmarket.org

ALTADENA FAMERS’ MARKET

600 W. Palm St., Altadena

hello@altadenafarmersmarket.com

altadenafarmersmarket.com

BEST FLEA MARKET

ROSE BOWL FLEA MARKET

1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena,

(323) 560-7469

rosebowlstadium.com/events/flea-market

READER RECOMMENDED

PCC FLEA MARKET

1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 585-7906

pasadena.edu/community/flea-market/

BEST FLOWER SHOP

JACOB MAARSE FLOWERS

655 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 449-0246 | jacobmaarse.com

READER RECOMMENDED

BRAD LARSEN

597 E. Green St., Pasadena

Suite 101

(626) 792-6167

bradlarsenflorals.com

BEST FURNITURE/

ACCESSORIES STORE

FEDDE’S FURNITURE

2350 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 796-7103

32 N. Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 844-1160 | fedde.com

READER RECOMMENDED

CRATE & BARREL

75 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 683-8000

crateandbarrel.com

BEST GIFT BOUTIQUE

PASADENA ANTIQUE MALL

300 E. Colorado Blvd., No.125, Pasadena

(626) 304-9886

thepasadenaantiquemall.com

READER RECOMMENDED

HOOPLA!

2591 Fair Oaks Ave., Altadena

(626) 797-1135

shopathoopla.weebly.com

HOMAGE

100 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 440-7244

homagepasadena.com

BEST GROCERY STORE

TRADER JOE’S

610 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 568-9254 │ traderjoes.com

345 S. Lake Ave.

(626) 395-9553

467 N. Rosemead Blvd.

(626) 351-3399

READER RECOMMENDED

WHOLE FOODS

465 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 204-2066

wholefoodsmarket.com

BRISTOL FARMS

606 S. Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena

(626) 441-5450 | bristolfarms.com

BEST LOCAL

HARDWARE STORE

ALTADENA HARDWARE

849 E. Mariposa St., Altadena

(626) 794-4393 │

altadenahardware.com

READER RECOMMENDED

ACE HARDWARE

60 N. Sierra Madre Blvd.,

Pasadena

(626) 789-2005 | acehardware.con

BEST LOCAL

HOBBIES/CRAFTS

MICHAEL’S

1155 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 431-2850

michaels.com

BLICK ART SUPPLIES

44 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 795-4985

dickblick.com

BEST LOCAL JEWELRY

ARNOLD’S FINE JEWELRY

350 S. Lake Ave., No. 110,

Pasadena

(626) 795-8647

arnoldsfinejewelry.com

READER RECOMMENDED

WAYNE JASON JEWELRY

DESIGNS

105 W. California Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-9215

waynejasonjewelry.com

BEST LOCAL

BOOKSTORE/

NEWSTAND

VROMAN’S BOOKSTORE

695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-5320 │

vromansbookstore.com

READER RECOMMENDED

CENTURY BOOKS

1039 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 796-1703 │

centurybooksofpasadena.com

BEST LOCAL MEN’S CLOTHING

MARK PISCITELLI

589 E. Green St., Pasadena

626) 578-7382

markpiscitellimensfashions.com

READER RECOMMENDED

BANANA REPUBLIC

150 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 683-8286

bananarepublic.gap.com

BEST LOCAL

PET STORE

I DIG MY DOG

2160 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 844-7877 | idigmydog.com

READER RECOMMENDED

MY PET GARDEN

2245 E. Colorado Blvd., No. 106, Pasadena

(626) 449-1600 | mypetgarden.com

PET FOOD EXPRESS

320 S Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 578-1111 | Petfood.express

BEST LOCAL

SHOE STORE

RUN WITH US

235 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 568-3331│ clubrunwithus.com

READER RECOMMENDED

DSW

300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 578-7530 | stores.dsw.com

BEST LOCAL

SPORTING GOODS

RUN WITH US

235 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

(626) 568-3331

clubrunwithus.com

READER RECOMMENDED

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS

3719 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-3111

big5sportinggoods.com

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS

3359 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 351-1843

stores.dickssportinggoods.com

BEST LOCAL

TOY STORE

DINOSAUR FARM

1510 Mission St., South Pasadena

(626) 441-2767 | dinosaurfarm.com

READER RECOMMENDED

SAN MARINO TOY & BOOK SHOPPE

2476 Huntington Drive,

San Marino

(626) 309-0222| toysandbooks.com

BEST LOCAL

VIDEO STORE

VIDÉOTHÈQUE

1020 Mission St., No. 1, South Pasadena

(626) 403-6621

info@vidtheque.com

BEST LOCAL

WOMEN’S CLOTHING

ELISA B

16 E. Holly St., Pasadena

(626) 397-4770 | elisab.com

READER RECOMMENDED

WALKER VIDEN LUXURY

CONSIGNMENT

1033 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 844-9244 | walkerviden.com

BEST NURSERY

BELLEFONTAINE NURSERY

838 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 796-0747

bellefontainenursery.com

READER RECOMMENDED

ARMSTRONG GARDEN CENTER

352 E. Glenarm St., Pasadena

(626) 799-7139

armstronggarden.com

BEST OUTDOOR

FURNITURE

FISHBECKS PATIO CENTER

150 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 796-9255 | fishbecks.com

BEST RECORD STORE

CANTERBURY RECORDS

805 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 792-7184│

canterburyrecords.com

READER RECOMMENDED

POO BAH

2636 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-3359 | poobah.com

BEST SHOPPING

DESTINATION

OLD PASADENA

(626) 356-9725 | oldpasadena.org

READER RECOMMENDED

PASEO COLORADO

300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 795-9100│

paseocolorado.com

BEST SMOKE /

TOBACCO SHOP

CIGARS BY CHIVAS

58 S. DeLacey Ave., Pasadena

(626) 395-7475

cigarsbychivas.com

READER RECOMMENDED

ACE SMOKE SHOP

2501 Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 296-0273

facebook.com/ACESMOKESHOP1

BEST SPECIALTY FOOD STORES

WHOLE FOODS

465 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 204-2066

wholefoodsmarket.com

READER RECOMMENDED

TRADER JOE’S

610 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena

(626) 568-9254

345 S. Lake Ave.

(626) 395-9553

467 N. Rosemead Blvd.

(626) 351-3399 | traderjoes.com

BRISTOL FARMS

606 S. Fair Oaks Ave.,

South Pasadena

(626) 441-5450 | bristolfarms.com

BEST STATIONERY

SHABOO PRINTS

(626) 405-8827 | shabooprints.com

READER RECOMMENDED

VROMAN’S BOOKSTORE

695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 449-5320

vromansbookstore.com

PAPER SOURCE

163 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 577-3825 | papersource.com

BEST THRIFT SHOP

FULL CIRCLE THRIFT STORE

2245 Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 639-3051

fullcirclethriftshop.org

READER RECOMMENDED

GOODWILL

340 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

(626) 204-3576│goodwill.org

SALVATION ARMY

960 E. Walnut St., Pasadena

(626) 773-4400

salvationarmyusa.org/usn/

BEST VINTAGE

RESALE STORE

FULL CIRCLE THRIFT STORE

2245 Lake Ave., Altadena

(626) 639-3051

fullcirclethriftshop.org

READER RECOMMENDATION

MEOWMEOWZ! RETRO 80S THRIFT SHOP

2423 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 798-6969 | facebook.com/MeowMeowzPasadena

WALKER VIDEN LUXURY CONSIGNMENT

1033 E. Green St., Pasadena

(626) 844-9244 | walkerviden.com

BEST WINE/

BEER SHOP

MISSION WINE & SPIRITS

1785 E. Washington Blvd.,

Pasadena

(626) 794-7026 | missionliquor.com

READER RECOMMENDED

EVERSON ROYCE WINE & SPIRITS

155 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

(626) 765-9334

eversonroyce.com

TOTAL WINE

721 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

(626) 463-1444 | totalwine.com