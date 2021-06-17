By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

After closing its doors to the public over a year and a half ago, the staff at Pasadena Museum of History are excited to reopen their exhibits with their new initiative.

“It’s been tough going, but we’re on even footing,” said executive director Jeannette O’Malley. “We will be reopening to the public and getting our programming built back. It’s going to take a little time to do that but we’re certainly working towards that.”

As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to decline, the Pasadena Museum of History announced its new multiyear initiative called “Exploring Pasadena,” which launches on the city’s 135th anniversary on June 19. The project includes many visual and oral presentations including guided tours, trivia and in-person workshops.

“This ‘Exploring Pasadena’ initiative gives us a starting point to reach the public and put together a variety of programming and entice them to participate,” said O’Malley.

According to O’Malley, the initiative calls for about a dozen programs a year to have residents and visitors discover the vast amount of history in the buildings, parks and places that they pass by every day.

“We’re providing the public with a lot of different kinds of opportunities to experience history and also current history as it unfolds,” said O’Malley.

Some of the exhibits O’Malley teased are “Pasadena History Quest” and “On Foot in Pasadena.” With help from former Pasadena librarian Dan McLaughlin, the “Pasadena History Quest” will help provide a fun way to share and explore history.

“Trivia is always a really fun way to share history,” said O’Malley. “That can be history from all decades, or it can be from yesterday’s newspaper… It just gives you ways to explore.”

Following the success of walking tours in the past, especially last year during the pandemic, “On Foot in Pasadena” will be a series of walking tours around the city led by historian Julia Long.

“It gives the public a chance to walk around the community… and then go through and look at various historic locations,” said O’Malley.

However, with the plethora of programs being released, and although she had a hard time picking a single exhibit, O’Malley is most excited about the “Pasadena Then and Now” program. Traditionally, the exhibit displays photos from the past century and compares them to the current fixtures. However, O’Malley hopes to expand the exhibit to include the recent history from as early as a few years ago.

“It’s not always what happened 50 years ago. It could be a photo montage of how the city of Pasadena has changed in the last three or two years. That’s how history evolved,” she said.

No matter what the exhibit, tour or workshop it is, O’Malley is excited to have her staff and guests return to the museum after such a long closure.

“I can’t wait. I miss the interaction,” she said. “Of course, I miss the staff terribly, but to not be sharing all of this with people, it’s been really, really hard.”