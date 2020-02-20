Saying it “will bring much-needed relief to communities of color that disproportionately suffered the unjust consequences of our nation’s drug laws,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey recently secured the dismissal of 66,000 marijuana-related convictions.

““These convictions,” Lacey said at a news conference last Thursday, “should no longer burden those who have struggled to find a job or a place to live because of their criminal record.”

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed the order to dismiss the charges two days before Lacey’s announcement.

Contributing 250 convictions to the total was Pasadena, one of 10 Los Angeles County cities with power to prosecute misdemeanors, said Pasadena City Attorney and City Prosecutor Michele Beal Bagneris.

Lacey told the Pasadena Star-News that she asked the judge to dismiss 62,000 felony convictions, along with 4,000 misdemeanor convictions in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Torrance, Inglewood, Santa Monica, Hawthorne, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Burbank and Pasadena.

Bagneris said her office reviewed some misdemeanor convictions dating back to 1947.

“I think it’s appropriate to give people the opportunity to have this removed from their records, so they can seek job opportunities and housing opportunities without having to worry about that,” Bagneris told the Pasadena Weekly. Bagneris said Africans Americans have historically been disproportionately prosecuted for marijuana-related offenses. Representing 8 percent of the population, Africans Americans accounted for 32 percent of the pot-related convictions.

“It’s highly disproportionate,” Bagneris said.

Pasadena city prosecutors identified people who were potentially eligible for dismissal of their previous marijuana convictions after months of review, Bagneris told Andre Coleman, managing editor of the Pasadena Now news website.

“The City Prosecutor’s Office then reviewed these cases to verify eligibility. After verification of eligibility, our office authorized the district attorney to dismiss the cases for each of these individuals, amounting to approximately 250 Pasadena City Prosecutor cases being dismissed as part of the LA DA’s Clear My Record pilot program,” Bagneris told Coleman.

Only marijuana crimes were dismissed. If the cases included other non-marijuana convictions, the cannabis portions of the case were dismissed without affecting the other charges in a particular case, she told Pasadena Now.

Further, Bagneris explained, “None of the defendants affected in cases handled by the City Prosecutor’s Office are currently incarcerated for these offenses.”

Evonne Silva, senior program director of criminal justice for Code for America, the high-tech nonprofit that conducted the file searches, told the LA Daily News that her organization has helped to reduce or dismiss more than 85,000 marijuana convictions in San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Contra Costa counties.

The computer program developed by the nonprofit, which uses an algorithm that is able to analyze conviction eligibility for about 10,000 people per minute, identifies eligible cases and even automatically fills out forms to file with the courts. The group has offered its Clear My Record technology free to all of California’s district attorneys.

“At Code for America, we believe government can work dramatically better than it does today, and the criminal justice system is one of the areas where we are most failing the American people,” states the organization’s website.

The state Department of Justice estimates there are more than 220,000 cases that are eligible for either re-sentencing, reclassification or dismissal under provisions of Assembly Bill 1783, which requires the state to review records in the state criminal history database and identify past convictions that are potentially eligible for recall or dismissal of sentence by July 1, 2019.

Introduced by Oakland Democratic Assemblyman Rob Bonta, AB 1783 gives prosecutors until July 1, 2020 to challenge the re-sentencing of a person eligible for sentence dismissal under the law.

Like Lacey, district attorneys in counties such as Alameda, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma, and Yolo — a handful of California’s 58 counties — are also reducing or dismissing cases filed prior to passage of Proposition 64, the Control, Regulate and Tax Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which permits adults 21 and older to possess and grow specified amounts of marijuana for recreational use.

“Clearing or reducing past convictions is a difficult process to navigate, particularly for low-income people and individuals living in rural regions of the state. AB 1793 lifts a tremendous burden from the shoulders of thousands by making this process automatic for past marijuana convictions,” Rodney Holcombe of the Drug Policy Alliance’s office of legal affairs said in a statement.

“We hope that this will be the first of many victories needed to rid people of the thousands of restrictions attached to past criminal convictions,” Holcomb said. n