By Rohit Lakshman

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

With restrictions lifting daily, notable organizations are beginning to open their doors. It’s been an arduous time, but families can rest assured that there’s plenty to do in Pasadena — still.

Lanterman House Outside-In Tour

4420 Encinas Drive

With an updated safety policy, The Lanterman House has “outside-in” tours with docents of the Arts & Crafts historic house. Established in 1990, The Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation has worked hard to encourage Pasadeneans to dive into the city’s history. The tours are $3 to $5. Reserve tickets at lantermanhouse.org.

Available tour times are:

• Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

• The first and third Sundays of every month, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Gamble House Exterior Tour

4 Westmoreland Place

Like the Lanterman House, The Gamble House is open for tours of the home’s exterior. Built in 1908 for David and Mary Gamble as a retirement home, the house has been run by Pasadena since 1966. Today, it stands as a classic example of the nature-inspired Craftsman style of home, as well as a landmark of Pasadena.

Tickets are $15 and can be reserved at gamblehouse.org

Available tour times are:

• Thursdays, 2 p.m., 3:15 p.m.

• Sundays, 2 p.m., 3:15 p.m.

Tournament House and Wrigley Gardens

391 S. Orange Grove Boulevard

After a long hiatus, the Tournament House is offering free tours of the premises again. Surrounding the historic building are the dazzling Wrigley Gardens — 4.5 acres with 1,500 types of roses, camellias and annuals. In fact, one rose unique to Pasadena can be found in the Wrigley Gardens, a pink rose resistant to black spots, so look carefully. Reservations are not required, but The Pasadena Tournament of Roses asks that participants arrive 10 minutes before the starting time:

Available tour times are:

• Thursday, 2 p.m., 3p.m.

Old Pasadena commUNITY Dining

Big Bang Theory Way

With indoor dining restricted in California, the city of Pasadena has stepped in to make sure that guests still have places to congregate for food. On Big Bang Theory Way, look for the orange umbrellas to eat at tables that are socially distanced and sanitized often. Open for service nearly all day, these tables provide a place for customers to enjoy the food of almost 200 different restaurants, all while on one of Pasadena’s signature streets. With atmospheric lighting hung along each side of Big Bang Theory Way, plus dozens of wonderful restaurants to choose from, commUNITY dining is a perfect way to spend time in this part of the city.

Available time to dine are:

• 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Summer Art Classes at The Armory

145 N. Raymond Avenue

The Armory is back. With an array of summer classes for adults, teens and children, The Armory is back to business as usual, lifting the creative spirits of area residents. For adults, the Armory offers a standard array of introductory classes, but for the more experienced amateur painter, classes such as “Exploring the Cyanotype Process: Blue and White Cameraless Photography” as well as “Latin American Art and Portraiture by Women Artists” provide interesting dives into specific visual arts. For teens and children, an array of visual arts as well as creative writing classes are available during the months June through August. Lastly, some classes are available for whole family, such as “Art for Two: Painting Stories,” which incorporates common household items like Q-tips, salt, straws and tape into the curriculum.

Times and prices may vary, information on enrollment can be found at armoryarts.org.

FilmWeek & Chill: “Airplane!”

Virtual Event

Despite restrictions, FilmWeek with KPCC continues. On June 3, FilmWeek’s cinematic comedy masterpiece of choice is the 1980 parody film “Airplane!” Like a virtual book club, Larry Mantle invites guests to watch “Airplane!,” then join him and a panel including co-directors of the film and film critics for a discussion. With pay-what-you-want tickets, a panel of qualified guests, and a hilarious film to pick apart, there is no reason not to join fellow KPCC listeners in a discussion of one of the 1980s’ funniest movies.

Info: https://bit.ly/3hxB7Ll

The Bunny Museum

2605 Lake Avenue

Since 1998, one of Altadena’s best and strangest museums has been showing guests the beautiful and off-putting beauty of bunnies. This wonderful little museum has more than 40,000 bunny objects, and all of them are on display. The mission statement of the Bunny Museum can be found on its website, “Bunnies aren’t just special for Easter. Bunnies are a part of our everyday lives from literature to film to advertising to slang.” Along with the floor-to-ceiling presentation of the bunny items, there are items for sale in the Hop and Stop gift shop, and for intrepid explorers 13 or older, the Chamber of Hop Horrors awaits, a walk through exhibition of the abuse bunnies have experienced throughout time. Open for business at 50% capacity, The Bunny Museum offers an interesting and unique experience for museumgoers looking for an unorthodox but fascinating experience.

Tickets are available at the door, with adult tickets being $12, seniors and military being $10, children five and older being $8, and children younger than five are free.

Pacific Asia Museum

46 N. Robles Avenue

For most of the quarantine, the Pacific Asia Museum had its doors closed. However, to celebrate its 50th anniversary, its doors are bursting open with a summer full of new exhibitions. Along with its vast art collection, the museum is housing new exhibitions. First, Nick Dong presents a sorrowful tribute to the lives lost to COVID-19 and the increased hatred toward Asian-Americans during the pandemic. Through the medium of Buddhist traditions, Dong presents to museumgoers “Divine Immersion,” a collection of art meant to heal after such a long and difficult year. Then, diving further back into the annals of Asian history, the museum presents “Crossroads: Exploring the Silk Road,” an exhibit focusing on the legendary trade route and in particular, Dunhuang, an important point of cultural diffusion between hundreds of traditions. Beginning May 29, art lovers can once again return to one of the most dazzling museums in the city.

Tickets can be purchased at uscpanticketing.as.me/schedule/php

The Norton Simon Museum

411 W. Colorado Boulevard

Like the Pacific Asia Museum, The Norton Simon is finally opening its doors after a long period of quarantine. The Norton Simon is one for those who appreciate fine art, and with two year-long exhibitions, there is a lot happening with the newly reopened museum. In the museum’s collection of impressionist art from the 19th century, a new piece is on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art: Paul Gaugain’s 1888 painting “The Swineherd.” As well as that, an exciting exhibition of abstract photography is available for perusal by museumgoers in “Beyond the World We Know: Abstraction in Photography.” Tickets can be purchased at nortonsimon.org.

Kidspace Children’s Museum

480 N. Arroyo Boulevard

The Kidspace Children’s Museum is a family-friendly museum experience that aims to engage Pasadena’s kids in fun creative activities. It is truly a perfect time for the Kidspace Children’s Museum to reopen—just in time for butterfly season. Every summer for the past 25 years, the museum has opened a 3.5-acre outdoor campus to the public. From trike courses to caterpillar hunts, Butterfly Season is a fun time for any curious kid. The museum offers hours of entertainment, from crawling around in a giant hawk’s nest to rockets and giant levers. For tickets, visit kidspacemuseum.org.