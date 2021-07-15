By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Pasadena Humane began its newly minted contracts for animal control and care services.

“Pasadena Humane has a vested interest in serving our community because we believe we can provide the best outcomes for the animals in need of care,” said president and CEO Dia DuVernet.

“We are very happy that we’ve come to these mutual agreements that will allow us to continue to provide our services to the community.”

The Pasadena Humane started its five-year contracts with eight municipalities: Pasadena, Arcadia, Monrovia, South Pasadena, San Marino, La Cañada-Flintridge, Sierra Madre and Bradbury. The new contracts total just over $2.5 million, according to DuVernet, and qallow Pasadena Humane to retain all pet licensing fees. Because the fees now support the shelter, Pasadena Humane hopes the change will encourage pet owners to comply with local licensing ordinances.

Located in the heart of Pasadena, the organization began 117 years ago in 1903. The Methodist group that founded the organization and the employees provide a caring and compassionate community for animals in need.

The shelter provides a myriad of services including the typical sheltering of lost animals, animal control, low-cost spay, neutering and licensing. It also provides pets temporary boarding if the owner encounters financial trouble and wildlife rehabilitation. The shelter also has four veterinarians and seven behavior specialists on staff to provide medical and training services to prepare animals for adoption.

“We want to help animals find new homes if they’re homeless and in our shelter,” said DuVernet. “We want to make sure we’re providing the very best care that we can… We want to provide that so that they’ll be successful in their new homes, healthy and able to have a second chance.”

In recent decades, the model of animal shelters has changed dramatically, shifting away from euthanizing a large percentage of animals to providing care to rehabilitate them and prepare them for a new home.

“We’re saving more animals’ lives through medical care and behavior rehabilitation than shelters would have done decades ago,” said DuVernet. “Things have evolved over decades, whereas the prices in the contracts have not evolved at the same pace.”

Pasadena Humane boasts a live release rate of 91.5% for the dogs, cats and critters in their care. The shelter accepts animals from all contract cities regardless of health, age, behavior or any other negative criteria.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of animals in the shelter dropped dramatically from the typical 8,000, however, DuVernet expects the numbers to rise slightly in the next few months.

The shelter also has a contract with Glendale and Los Angeles County to serve the unincorporated areas around Pasadena such as Altadena.

“We’re very happy that the cities recognized the value of our service,” said DuVernet. “We’re excited to partner with the cities to continue to serve the community like we have for over a hundred years.”

Adopt a new friend during July 17 event

Pasadena Humane will hold a free adoption day on Saturday, July 17.

Adoption fees for all available animals — including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, pocket pets and reptiles — will be waived. The shelter, located at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, will open its doors for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the shelter fills to capacity during the warmer months, it is important to find new homes for pets as quickly as possible. Kitten season is in full swing, and the shelter is seeing greater numbers of cats and kittens come through its doors compared to 2020.

“Now is the perfect time to adopt your next pet,” said Dia DuVernet, president & CEO of Pasadena Humane. “Our shelter is full of wonderful dogs, cats and critters waiting for new homes.”

The upcoming Free Adoption Day marks the return of adoption events at Pasadena Humane. This will be the first large in-person event since the beginning of the pandemic.

All dogs and cats adopted from Pasadena Humane are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccines. New adopters will receive a complimentary health and wellness exam, as well as a packet filled with information about how to care for your pet.

Appointments are not necessary. Regular adoption screening applies. Free onsite parking. Overflow parking is available at Del Mar Station for a fee.

Following current CDC guidelines, vaccinated guests will not be required to wear masks, however the Pasadena Public Health Department is recommending mask usage in highly trafficked indoor spaces.

To view animals for adoption, visit pasadenahumane.org.