By Kamala Kirk

For the past 28 years, Pasadena Heritage, a nonprofit organization dedicated to historic preservation in and around Pasadena, has hosted Craftsman Weekend—a popular annual event that celebrates the American Arts & Crafts Movement.

The three- to four-day event has guided tours of Pasadena’s historic neighborhoods, receptions in historic locations, hands-on seminars and lectures, in addition to an antique and contemporary furnishings and decorative arts sale. The weekend always ends with the Sunday Home Tour, which allows visitors to tour five to six historic homes in the area.

“Craftsman Weekend began in the early 1990s as a determined effort to build upon the popularity of our tours featuring craftsman homes and neighborhoods,” said Sue Mossman, executive director of Pasadena Heritage.

“Pasadena Heritage’s craftsman tours were regular sellouts, prompting us to add a lecture and a place for exhibitors and book sellers to display their wares: on the front porches of historic homes on tour. Board chairman Lew Phelps and his wife, Cathy, both craftsman lovers, envisioned a whole weekend of tours and events and led the charge to expand the program, calling it Craftsman Weekend.”

This year, Craftsman Weekend has been reimagined with a broader frame and a new name, Preservation Pasadena: Craftsman to Modern. Attendees will explore architectural style and design over five decades and learn the connections and differences that illustrate how architecture has changed over time. Due to COVID-19, the event will be virtual and held on Zoom. It will feature 16 events over 10 days, ranging from online tours and lectures to panel discussions, and conversations with artists and collectors.

“For several years we have been expanding the programs that we offer during our annual Craftsman Weekend to better align with our mission and to explore all of the various styles of architecture in Pasadena,” said Patty Judy, education director for Pasadena Heritage.

“In deciding on a name, we wanted it to explain who we are and what we do. Our mission guided us that ‘Pasadena Heritage works to identify, preserve and protect the historic, architectural and culture resources of the City of Pasadena,’ so Preservation Pasadena: Craftsman to Modern summarizes the mission statement. It is the name we will use from now on for our annual fall event.”

The event will include live and prerecorded events, although most days will feature live talks and presentations by notable figures in the field of historic preservation and architectural history. Topics will include a talk on Richard Neutra by Barbara Lamprecht, the preservation of minority communities, the influence of Asian and Hispanic design on California architecture and a panel discussion celebration 100 years of Sunset Magazine.

Because travel isn’t required to enjoy the programs this year, Pasadena Heritage is hosting more out-of-state participants, and will make recordings of each live event available afterward so ticketholders can view them anytime.

“This year we are excited to invite people to the event who in the past may not have been able to attend due to the need to travel to Pasadena,” Judy said.

“While some of our events are particular to the architecture of Pasadena, there are several programs of interest to a general audience. For example, there will be a presentation that will change the way you look at playgrounds and public space that explores the preservation of historic playgrounds. In addition, we will offer a virtual tour of the Prospect Park neighborhood, Pasadena’s first National Register district and the first tour that Pasadena Heritage hosted as an organization over 40 years ago.”

Pasadena Heritage is also partnering with The Gamble House to see how they have incorporated Stickley furniture into the historic museum home by architects Charles and Henry Greene. Author and TV producer Stephen Gee will discuss buildings by architect John Parkinson, whose work includes the Memorial Coliseum, Bullocks Wilshire, and many structures on the University of Southern California campus. The event will also celebrate the second Dr. Robert Winter Memorial Lecture with guest speaker John Brinkmann, owner and publisher of American Bungalow magazine.

“Most of the events will include a question-and-answer opportunity, and one of our social events includes trivia where guests will be asked to answer questions for a chance to win prizes,” Judy said. “We are also hosting two days where participants may meet and greet with some artists and antique dealers who specialize in decorative arts and furnishings from the craftsman movement.”

Tickets costs $10 to $20 per program and will be available to purchase up until the day of the event, which runs from Friday, November 6, to Sunday, November 15. Participants may purchase tickets separately or purchase a discounted ticket that includes all of the events. Pasadena Heritage’s staff encourages the public to register in advance to ensure a spot.

“Starting about five or six years ago, the popularity of the craftsman movement began to wane,” Mossman added.

“We began discussing how to still cater to our craftsman crowd, but gradually shift or expand the focus of the weekend. By including a variety of historic architectural styles and periods, and especially the now very popular modern era, we hope to attract and entertain a much wider audience. And because participants don’t have to come here to Pasadena to take part, we can offer a wide array of subjects and presentations.”

Preservation Pasadena: Craftsman to Modern

Friday, November 6, to Sunday, November 15

$10 to $20

pasadenaheritage.org