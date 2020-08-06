Pasadena Heritage is celebrating one of the city’s most iconic structures with a party that’s arriving in homes around the world.

The Colorado Street Bridge Party has gone virtual Sunday, August 9, to Saturday, August 15.

“We can’t have large gatherings, but we still wanted to celebrate the bridge,” says Katherine Baxter, Pasadena Heritage’s communication coordinator.

“We came up with the idea of the virtual celebration of the Colorado Street Bridge. We tried to implement some of the parties that people love about the bridge party, but still keep it different. It’s never going to be a true bridge party, but we did our best to do something engaging and fun for everyone.”

The lineup includes a classic car cruise around the historic Pasadena neighborhoods and across the Colorado Street Bridge on Sunday.

“We’re going to film the classic cars driving through historic parts of Pasadena,” Baxter said. “We don’t want people gathering, but if people are sitting on their front porches, they can check out the cars going by their homes. It’s a tribute to having vintage cars at the party.”

On Monday, best-selling author Chip Jacobs will give a lecture on the bridge’s history. The Bridge Task Force will discuss the proposed fencing on Tuesday.

“Chip Jacobs, he’s a well-known writer who wrote the novel, ‘Arroyo,’” she said. “He’ll talk about the research he did on the bridge, which plays a pivotal role in the book.

“As for Tuesday, we’ll have a panel discussion about the Colorado Street Bridge and the fencing, which is a big community discussion point. We’re going to hear the suggestions so residents can feel more involved and educated about the bridge and the fencing option.”

Wednesday architect and structural engineer Chris Peck will join viewers for storytime and hands-on bridge-building activity geared toward children. Ticket holders will receive the pieces needed for the activity.

Sponsors will be treated to an exclusive talk from renowned artist Kenton Nelson on Thursday.

“Thursday is mostly a sponsor-only event,” Baxter said. “This is going to be quite the experience.”

The weekend kicks off on Friday with a virtual happy hour and trivia with Bridge Party favorite Eagle Rock Brewery. Finally, on Saturday, Pasadena Heritage will broadcast a special video on the Colorado Street Bridge.

Detailed information about each event can be found at pasadenaheritage.org/bridgecelebration. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. Corporate and individual sponsorships are also available.

The Colorado Street Bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been threatened numerous times.

For the last 43 years, Pasadena Heritage has been its leading champion. After many years of effort, the Bridge was saved, seismically upgraded and restored to its original grandeur – a feat that is celebrated with this community event. Proceeds will support Pasadena Heritage’s ongoing work to preserve and protect Pasadena’s architectural treasures, including the iconic Colorado Street Bridge!

During better times, the party is held at Defenders Park with a live band on the bridge and in the park, a children’s area, a drum circle and other kids’ activities.

“We have other local organizations come and set up, too,” she said. “The fire department comes with a firetruck and the kids can go and ask questions and climb on the truck. We’ve done other things in the past with telescopes on the bridge to check out the night sky. We’ve had a dance party. It depends on the year.

“But this should be a fun week of activities.”

Pasadena Heritage works to identify, preserve and protect the historic, architectural and cultural resources of the city of Pasadena through advocacy and education.

Colorado Street Bridge Party

Sunday, August 9, to Saturday, August 15 Via Zoom

$20 members; $25 nonmembers

pasadenaheritage.org/bridgecelebration