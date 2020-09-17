Trisha Muse was overwhelmed with COVID-19 restrictions and worried about the effects they have on restaurants and small businesses. Equally, she has been concerned about the everyday heroes—health care workers, grocery store clerks, delivery people and postal workers.

She couldn’t just sit on the sidelines. So, the 16-year Pasadena resident founded Pasadena Food Hug to embrace these folks. She purchases food from local restaurants and takes it to those in need of a nice meal. Each Friday, the organization delivers meals to essential workers on the job.

“I wanted to do something to help,” Muse said. “I’m not really a religious person, but every night I would pray for the health care workers, the grocery store workers, delivery people—everybody who is keeping things going while we’re all hiding out.”

Muse’s full-time job is director of community relations for SoCalGas. She organizes charitable giving and the placement of executives on nonprofit boards. Since COVID-19 hit, SoCalGas has repurposed many of its grants to nonprofits that are affected by the pandemic.

For Pasadena Food Hug, Muse partners with the Latino Restaurant Association, which received a SoCalGas grant. The association’s restaurants prepare the meals for Pasadena Food Hug. The program has raised nearly $50,000 with donations from Pasadena residents and businesses.

“I like being able to help the restaurants and community,” Muse said. “I take Fridays off from my normal day job and make deliveries. The restaurants are super happy and grateful for the business.”

Muse has received thank-you notes from those who have received food.

“I received one from a translator for a COVID testing site,” Muse said. “She said how much it meant to her and how it made her day. Last week, we made deliveries to Pasadena Water and Power workers. I said, ‘Thank you for working so hard.’ They were so appreciative. They said they just get yelled at every day.

“Sanitation workers said nobody thinks of them, either. It’s been a really good feel-good effort. In the end, it’s not going to solve our COVID problems. It’s going to channel energy to help the community.”

To make a donation, visit latinorestaurantassociation.org/pfh.