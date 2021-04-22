By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Throughout all of the financial hardships from last year, owner Maria Jimenez-Tierney had invested too much into Pilates of Pasadena to shutter the doors forever.

“I know I was not going to give up the studio — no matter what,” said Jimenez-Tierney. “I put too much money into it. I put too much time and love and I couldn’t just (give it up).”

As her family’s breadwinner, the pressure of keeping her business alive took an emotional toll on Jimenez-Tierney.

“There were a lot of down days,” she said. “We didn’t create this and we’re all going through it together, but I still can’t help but feel sad, nervous and worried.”

Unlike restaurants, gyms and fitness studios have been closed for most of the pandemic, only conducting classes on Zoom or in small groups outdoors.

After a year of countless zoom classes and private sessions in client’s yards, Jimenez-Tierney rejoiced after she received the news that she could reopen her studio. With COVID-19 cases declining from the winter surge and the county moving into the orange tier, city officials allowed fitness studios to reopen indoor spaces at 25% capacity.

For the first time in almost a year, fitness facilities, gyms, yoga and dance studios are once again open in Pasadena. These facilities are still required to adhere to social distancing protocols and cleanliness. Masks and temperature checks are still required. Studios and gyms are encouraged to prioritize outdoor space because transmission is less likely in those settings. All weights, machines and other commonly touched areas must be cleaned throughout the day.

“Knock on wood, nobody has gotten anything from our studio, and we want to keep it that way,” said Jimenez-Tierney.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California is also set for a full reopening of the economy on June 15.

“I’m thrilled. I’m super, super happy,” said Jimenez-Tierney. “Our clients are really happy to be back. … I hope it stays this way.”

Other gym owners and trainers are excited to reopen their businesses to help people get back in shape.

“The story of so many people is that you were inside the whole time and you were either in isolation from everyone or you gained a bunch of weight,” said Marcus McDuffie owner of Aion Training.

Unlike, Pilates of Pasadena, Aion Training stayed open with training classes in its parking lot. Following a relatively successful 2020, McDuffie hopes to continue training people to make their fitness goals.

“One of our biggest things is we call ourselves the Aion Family because I want no one to feel alone on their journey,” said McDuffie.

Aion Training’s target demographic are people aged 40 to 75, some of whom are at high risk for serious symptoms from COVID-19. Fearing his patrons getting sick and hoping to avoid another shutdown, the staff and McDuffie strictly follow the health protocols.

“We have people with masks on at all times, if you want to get water or air, you have to go outside to get it,” he said. “At the end of every workout, we spray down everything with some hospital-grade disinfectant.”