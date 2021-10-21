By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

The Ward family of Pasadena will make their small screen debut this Friday, Oct. 22, on NBC’s ‘Home Sweet Home,” an unscripted series that, essentially, calls for families to switch homes.

“‘Home Sweet Home’ was an experiment for my family and I to participate in,” said Dawn Ward, a physician who is married to Pasadena Fire Department Battalion Chief Phil Ward. Together, they have two children, Avery, 15, and Drew, 13.

“We were able to swap and walk through another family’s shoes. We live in their home. It was a real experience for us. We didn’t know what to expect.”

The nine-episode series, which kicked off Oct. 15, showcases 18 families and chronicles walking a mile in another person’s shoes by challenging racial, religious, economic, geographic, gender and identity assumptions as participants exchange homes for a week and experience the life of someone unlike them. At the end of each hour-long episode, the two families reunite to share their experiences.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay was inspired to create “Home Sweet Home” during her daily walks in her neighborhood during the COVID-19 lockdown. She was curious about all the different families and what would happen if they exchanged experiences. DuVernay hopes that with “Home Sweet Home,” viewers will find understanding, perspective and appreciation for not only the families featured on the show but with their real-life neighbors.

“A lot of people will enjoy watching the show,” said Ward, who serves as a clinical pathologist with a specialty in transfusion medicine at UCLA.

“I don’t think, in general, we get the opportunity to see how other people live. ‘Home Sweet Home’ does a great job at exposing other people’s lives, their similarities and differences. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

The Wards heard about “Home Sweet Home” through her husband’s job. An email was sent to city employees asking for participants.

“He brought it up to us one evening,” she said. “We didn’t have anything to lose. It was a cool experience. I believe (the show’s staff) felt we had something to offer. It was constant interviewing and they selected us as one of the families.”

As a family, the Wards, who moved to Pasadena in 2014, take their children to voice lessons, and participate in sports and community activities. They regularly attend church in Monrovia.

“We attend the activities that Pasadena has to offer,” she said. “We watch UCLA sports.”

The family is looking forward to viewers’ response to the show.

“After the first day, we were able to be ourselves and feel more comfortable in front of the camera,” she said. “You forget the cameras.”

The family was hooked up to microphones and filmed during the day, but they were alone overnight.

“They were long days,” she said with a laugh. “They were over 12 hours. They just really wanted to capture our experience being in the other family’s home. It was worth it. They definitely live a different life than we do. It took some adjusting. It was very successful.”