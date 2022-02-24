By Luke Netzley

In the last year, the city of Pasadena has seen a sharp increase in gun violence.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the number shootings rose 22% between 2020 and 2021 from 60 to 73, including the case of 13-year-old Iran Moreno killed by a stray bullet while playing video games inside his home on Raymond Avenue on Nov. 20, 2021.

In response to the increase in crime, Pasadena PD has deployed the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system to protect the Pasadena community by creating an environment of enhanced public safety and security.

“Pasadena does a really good job at having different approaches, such as violence interrupters that have been hired by the city to dampen crime and workforce development for people who are wanting to get out of whatever situation they’re in and to find opportunities,” Councilmember Tyron Hampton said. “And ShotSpotter is another tool that the police will be able to use.”

When a gunshot occurs, the system’s sensors work to triangulate the sound and pinpoint the location of the gunfire. Trained ShotSpotter acoustic experts on duty 24/7 will then review and qualify the given incident. If they confirm that the sound is gunfire, they will send a detailed alert to local law enforcement. The entire process occurs within a minute of the initial gunshot.

Research indicates that fewer than 20% of all gunshots nationwide are reported to the police. ShotSpotter not only lessens the reliance on delayed or unreported calls but also provides investigating officers with detailed gunfire data to improve evidence collection, prosecution and overall crime fighting efforts.

“It’s a deterrent for those that are thinking about coming into the city and terrorizing the community,” Hampton explained. “With this technology being coupled with the license plate readers that were recently purchased, we can have a pinpointed direction of exactly what we’re looking for. Instead of having a big-blanket approach of trying to figure out where shots happen, the Pasadena Police Department can find to a certainty of almost 800 feet where shots happen.”

Through wedding advanced technologies to efficiently detect and respond to threats, Pasadena PD hopes to protect and give peace of mind to the city’s residents.

“By installing this system, the officers of the Pasadena Police Department will be able to quickly respond, save lives, and increase the chance of taking into custody, those responsible for the senseless acts of violence,” Interim Police Chief Cheryl Moody said.

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system was approved by the Pasadena City Council in October 2021 and became operational on Feb. 9. To learn more about ShotSpotter and how Pasadena PD is working to reduce gun violence, visit cityofpasadena.net/police.