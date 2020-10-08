Although the meeting lasted nearly eight hours, Pasadena City Council debated and approved several measures to address issues in the community.

The city council passed two noteworthy programs and entertained a third. In a landmark move, they approved the second reading of the Community Police Oversight Commission, establishing the 11-person panel and auditor. Also, extended the “Great Plates Program” and debated the use of church property to create affordable housing options for the community.

Police oversight

After several meetings filled with, the city council unanimously approved the police oversight model.

Although the 11-person panel and the auditor have yet to be chosen, Pasadena becomes one of the few jurisdictions in the United States with a police oversight panel. According to the American Police Officers Alliance and the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, of the estimated 18,000 police departments in the United States, only 200, not including Pasadena, have oversight panels.

The move has been in the works since 2016 but was jumpstarted after the officer-involved deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Anthony McClain in Pasadena.

“It is not exactly what the community asked for, but it’s definitely a lot better than where we started,’’ said Vice Mayor Tyron Hampton.

Hampton had been a fervent supporter of the commission, which came to fruition in a previous meeting where he made an impassioned speech.

“This young man is never going to be able to come home,” Hampton said in his speech about McClain. “That young man could be me. That young man could be my nephew. That young man could be my next-door neighbor. Unless we start holding people accountable then this will continue to happen.”

As a result of Hampton’s lobbying in previous meetings, the city council moved the commission under the purview of the city attorney’s office rather than the city manager, after the vice mayor brought up concerns of conflicts of interest as the city manager oversees the police department.

The process for the appointment of the 11-person panel and auditor has yet to be establish, nonetheless, the creation of the Community Police Oversight Commission marks a watershed moment in Pasadena history.

‘Great Plates Program’

As the pandemic has caused many businesses to operate on a diminished budget and returns, city council decided to extend the “Great Plates Program” in a 7-1 vote to help keep restaurants, a majority of businesses in the city, afloat.

While the city is unsure if and when the federal government would reimburse the costs of the program, the city will continue to purchase meals for 235 seniors from 22 restaurants past the October 9 expiration.

“We can’t afford to continue this program, but we need to be able to provide an alternative to the participants. It’s incumbent on us to provide them with a list of resources,” said the sole opposition Councilwoman Margaret McAustin. “We should make sure the participants are made (aware) of other resources in the community where they can get resources or food.’’

The pandemic has taken a toll on the city finances diminishing much of the city’s finances. According to a staff report, the program costs Pasadena $466,000 per month and the city approved $905,106 from the Unappropriated General Fund to continue the program.

FEMA and the state may reimburse the city for up to 93.75% of the cost, but again, it is not guaranteed and there is no timeline on when it will arrive. According to the director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, Brenda E. Harvey Williams, it may take “years to receive” the reimbursement due to COVID-19 straining the American economy making the prediction of compensation nearly impossible.

“The general fund is putting out quite a lot of money for a rather niche program,” city manager Steve Mermell said. “Our 5% reserved is now down to $1.7 million, so that’s maybe a 1% reserve [now].”

In total, the program has cost the city over $1.8 million with a meal totaling to max of $66 per senior per day.

Churches and affordable housing

The city council entertained the idea of using excess religious-institution-owned property to address the affordable housing crisis in the city.

The city staff sent the idea to the council for advice and was placed on the agenda as an information item thus not requiring a vote.

As mentioned in the meeting, the idea of allowing religious institutions to build affordable housing in the parking lots came from the December 2019 decision in which San Diego City Council approved the same idea.

According to the staff report accompanying the item, under the current zoning code religious institutions could be permitted to build temporary housing for the homeless.

“I think we should take up the offer of our faith-based organizations and see what possibilities may emerge,” Councilman Andy Wilson, a strong supporter for the idea, said after raising concerns of how neighborhoods would respond. “I don’t have a predisposed outcome of what that is, but I do think this is a scenario that, with some creativity, there may be some opportunities there, and I think it’s a rock that we should turn over.’’

Although there were concerns of this complicated issue, many of the members of the city council believed the idea was worthy of further consideration.

“The fact that they would be willing to invest that land in providing affordable-housing sites is too attractive to pass up, said Mayor Terry Tornek.” “I’m strongly supportive and delighted that Councilmember Wilson raised the issue in terms of making sure that this doesn’t get slow-walked and that it really gets the kind of attention that it deserves, because there are very few opportunities like this.’’

Tornek continued suggesting the staff to “establish at least minimum standards” to mitigate the impact it would have on neighbors to the institutions.