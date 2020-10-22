By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

The Pasadena Convention Center will serve as a vote center in the upcoming presidential election. Residents will have the opportunity to vote in-person at the Pasadena Convention Center from October 30 to November 3.

“We are proud to partner with the county of Los Angeles and the city of Pasadena to make voting accessible in the city of Pasadena.” said Michael Ross, CEO, Pasadena Center Operating Company.

“Establishing the Pasadena Convention Center as a vote center is part of our ongoing commitment to serve our community.”

Naz Sabripour, Pasadena Convention Center’s executive director, said the venue is a safe and convenient voting location.

The Vote Center will be open for five days—Friday, October 30, to Monday, November 2—from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 3. All LA County registered voters are eligible to vote at the Pasadena Convention Center.

The voting center will follow the state and county’s public health and safety guidance:

• All election workers at the vote center will wear facial coverings, gloves, and wipe down surfaces and devices on a regular basis

• Voting stations will be wiped down after each voter

• Voters who vote in-person will be required to wear a facial covering, and if needed, facial coverings and gloves will be provided

• Vote center will practice social distancing.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, October 19. For more information or to register, visit lavote.net.