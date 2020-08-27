In about a week after the officer-involved death of 32-year-old Anthony McClain, the Pasadena City Council continued its discussion on the creation of a police oversight commission.

“The events of last week and the murder of Anthony McClain by Pasadena Police Officers show the need of oversight more than ever before,” Pasadena resident Catherine O’Neal-Petterson wrote for public comment during the meeting.

The gravity of the situation was displayed through the nearly three and half hours needed for public comments.

“The police cannot police themselves. This has been proven over and over again,” O’Neal-Petterson continued. “How many more Black people have to die at the hands of the Pasadena Police Department before the city government stops serving itself and instead serves the citizens it is supposed to protect?”

McClain, a Black man, was a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop near La Pintoresca Park. While fleeing from the police during the stop, he was shot in the back and later died at the hospital.

According to police officials, McClain, a lifelong Pasadena resident, pulled a firearm out of his waistband as he ran away. McClain’s family lawyer disputes that claim. Police officials said that a gun was recovered on the scene. While the bodycam footage was released last Monday, during the pursuit, the officer who shot McClain had his camera turned off.

“It’s not clear at this point if he thought he activated it and it just didn’t activate, or if he didn’t even attempt to activate it,” Lt. Bill Grisafe said to Pasadena Star-News.

According to Grisafe, the button that activates the camera must be pressed twice. Grisafe and Police Chief John Perez admitted that they have made the mistake of not turning on their body cameras while on duty.

In the week following the death, residents marched and protested outside city hall, the Pasadena Police Department and Mayor Terry Tornek’s home demanding answers from the city.

“The officer-involved shooting is terrible, there’s a loss of life involved here and it’s always catastrophic — [especially with] the focus on the relationship between minority communities and police departments, it’s very fraught,” Tornek said in an interview with this newspaper.

According to Tornek, the discussion of the police oversight commission was not accelerated by McClain’s death, but was slated for discussion prior to the shooting.

The discussion of the police oversight committee began in 2016, however it was somewhat forgotten until the officer-involved death of 46-year-old George Floyd in late May in Minneapolis. After four years, the city council unanimously voted to create a police oversight commission.

“I had made a commitment shortly after the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis,” Tornek said. “I signed the Obama Foundation pledge that we would go through a process and try to bring it to a conclusion within 90 days. I committed to doing it in 60 days. I was working against a self-imposed deadline that was long before the McClain shooting.”

The council met a day after the officer-involved shooting of 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was shot in a similar fashion as McClain, shot in the back while evading police.

The two officers involved in the Blake shooting were placed on leave while the two officers involved with the McClain shooting were not. During the meeting Vice Mayor Tyron Hampton asked for information about the employment status of the two officers, City Manager Steve Mermell declined to answer due to the privacy rights afforded to the officers during the investigation.

“Those statement would require revealing information involving the personnel status of an employee,” City Attorney Michele Bagneris said after Mermell declined to answer. “At this point it would be inappropriate and perhaps violative of rights to specify that information in a public forum.”

In response, Hampton expressed his discontent with the lack of transparency.

“The fact that we can’t even hold those that have the most power accountable and throw up our hands and say that ‘it’s the legal law and we’ll let that person fight for their job back,’” Hampton said. “This man was shot in the back because his friend didn’t have a front license plate… This was a poor decision by that officer that will change his life forever… Make this man fight for his job back. Fire this officer.”

He continued acknowledging the magnitude of the situation referencing the killing of Floyd a few months ago.

“This young man is never going to be able to come home,” Hampton said in an impassioned speech about McClain. “That young man could be me. That young man could be my nephew. That young man could be my next-door neighbor. Unless we start holding people accountable then this will continue to happen.”

The pleas of Hampton and many residents were finally answered when the city council unanimously passed the new police oversight model after eight hours of discussion. The model consists of an 11-member civilian commission and an independent auditor, who would work in an advisory role.

The city council will appoint eight members, one for each councilmember, and another three will be chosen by community groups such as the ACLU and NAACP.

The committee would have subpoena powers which can be used to acquire documents from the police department, however, the documents could not be used to influence the employment or discipline of any personnel.

Each member must go through a thorough vetting process and must complete 30 hours of training after their appointment.

The council discussed several powers which may be given to the commission such as subpoena power, but would require an ammendment to the city’s charter which could only be done through a ballot measure.

The oversight commission may be granted more power in 2022 election but again must be approved by voters through a ballot measure.