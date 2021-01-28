Outdoor dining can reopen; police commission inches closer to reality

By Matthew Rodriguez

Outdoor Dining Reopened

Following Gov. Gavin Newsom lifting the safe-at-home order, Pasadena City Manager Steve Mermell announced that all outdoor dining and essential businesses may resume as soon as possible.

The lifting of the ban places Pasadena and the rest of Southern California back in the colored tier system prior to Newsom’s December health order.

“That places Pasadena and the rest of the Southern California in the purple tier and allows us to go back to the same business operations that existed in late November and early December,” he said during the city council meeting. “Outdoor dining will be able to resume and other businesses will be able to resume as well.”

In addition to outdoor dining, other businesses such as retail stores may now operate at 25%, hair and nail salons are now open for indoor services, wineries may operate outdoor however bars and breweries must remain closed.

“This doesn’t mean we should drop our guard,” Mermell said. “The surge is still here, although cases have leveled off.”

Police Oversight Commission

On Monday, the city council unanimously passed a resolution determining the stipend and selection of the police oversight commission.

According to the resolution, members of the commission will receive $100 per meeting totaling $1,100 for the 11 members.

Each councilmember can nominate one person to the commission, for a total of eight members. The nominees must live in Pasadena. The last three nominees will represent community-based organizations.

The community-based nominees must go through an application process which is then sent to the Public Safety Committee, which, in turn, will send their recommendations to the city council.

The rules and regulations of the committee were sent to the PSC.