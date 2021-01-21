Cheese please!

By Frier McCollister

Pasadena is the birthplace of the cheeseburger. It’s not mythic local lore or a contested debate among foodies. It’s a fact, folks. There’s even a commemorative plaque marking the historic spot.

In 1924, young Lionel Sternberger was the line cook at his father’s roadside stand, The Rite Spot, on what was then Colorado Street, on Pasadena’s far west side.

As he prepared a hamburger on the grill, a moment of inattention resulted in a bit too much char on one side of the burger. As a cosmetic adjustment, the resourceful lad slapped a slice of cheese over the burnt patty and served it to his waiting customer, who was delighted by the innovation. Even without the help of social media, word spread quickly across the Arroyo. The Rite Spot’s “Aristocratic Burger, a Hamburger with Cheese” became a sensation and Sternberger continued to perfect his masterwork over the years.

Presented by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Wells Fargo, the ninth annual Pasadena Cheeseburger Week and Challenge will be held from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29. Due to the pandemic ban on indoor and outdoor dining, all 40 participating restaurants will be offering their Cheeseburger Week specials for takeout.

That said, always expect to encounter original creations as well as great deals. It’s the perfect week to sample a wide variety of cheeseburgers, while supporting local restaurants and honoring a Pasadena-bred culinary legacy. Everyone’s a winner during Pasadena’s Cheeseburger Week and this is the year when your support is truly meaningful.

Deals and specials for Cheeseburger Week include:

Dog Haus

Dog Haus has cheeseburger sliders for 99 cents and any of Dog Haus’ seven amazing Haus Burgers for $6.99 during Cheeseburger Week, available at both Pasadena locations. doghaus.com

The Raymond

The Raymond will offer its classic burger with fries for $18 and the Impossible burger with fries for $20. theraymond.com

The Stand

The Stand serve its French onion soup burger for $12. thestand.com

Kathleen’s

The eatery has its avocado bacon cheeseburger, topped with housemade thousand island dressing, served with onion rings or fries. kathleensrestaurant.com

Mi Piace

Mi Piace in Old Pasadena has created the black label burger — exclusive prime ribeye and brisket mix with aged Vermont cheddar, raw Vidalia onion, organic tomato, Boston lettuce, fresh-made thousand island dressing and served on a toasted sesame brioche bun for $20. mipiace.com

Clearman’s Galley (The Boat)

Clearman’s Galley (The Boat) has its charbroiled cheeseburger combo for $14.95. clearmansrestaurants.com

Stay tuned to the pasadenarestaurantweek.com website for a complete list of participants and updated specials. At least one regular participant, Pie ‘n Burger’s Michael Osborn, had not yet firmly decided on his special deal for Cheeseburger Week.

If there is a flagship restaurant that best exemplifies the hallowed cheeseburger tradition in Pasadena, it would have to be the iconic Pie ‘n Burger. Operating since 1963 at its location on East California Boulevard, just east of South Lake Avenue, the restaurant has been a stalwart supporter of Cheeseburger Week from its inception. In 2017, the Pie ‘n Burger food truck served the cheeseburgers at the ceremonial installation of the plaque commemorating Sternberger’s invention at the former site of The Rite Spot, at 1500 W. Colorado Boulevard.

Local entrepreneur Bill Merino opened Pie ‘n Burger in the fall of 1963 modeling it on a diner in Long Beach that was operated, but not owned, by Vinny and Florence Foote.

“I’m assuming (Merino) came up with the name but (the menu) was based on all of their recipes,” Osborn noted.

The Footes eventually took ownership of Pie ‘n Burger from Merino in 1969.

When Osborn was a child, his grandmother took him to Pie ‘n Burger on his summer visits from Arizona, where he grew up. When his family moved to Southern California in 1966, Osborn became a regular and while studying as a college student at USC, he began working as a part-time line cook at the restaurant in 1972.

By 1978, Osborn struck a partnership with the Footes. The couple retired from the restaurant in 1985 and Osborn assumed full ownership in 1992.

Thankfully, Pie ‘n Burger has managed the harsh turns of the pandemic with minimal upset. Aside from his catering operation and food truck, which have been idled, Osborn has kept his staff of 28 on payroll.

“We (already) had a good takeout business, when it all started,” Osborn said.

“My first inclination was to shut down, but then I started really thinking about it. Fortunately, for us, it’s worked out pretty well. We have quite a lot of loyal fan support. It hasn’t been great, but we’ve been able to get by. We’ve been here a long, long time. I’ve been very blessed.”

It also helped that Osborn had been socking away cash in a “rainy-day fund.”

“Here we are having the rainy day now,” Osborn added. “So, I’m able to draw on those reserves. We have a good brand. We have a loyal following. We have a good product and I think we represent it really well, which is a tribute to my staff.”

At Pie ‘n Burger, there are $10 turkey and vegetarian burger options, all served with the housemade thousand island dressing, pickles, lettuce and tomato. Cheese is 50 cents extra but look for a Cheeseburger Week special here.

As we all gear up for Cheeseburger Week, bear in mind that the website includes The Cheeseburger Challenge for which enthusiasts can vote for their favorites. It also features a list of six cheeseburger crawls, directing fanatics to a tour of participating eateries in specific parts of town.

“Try to support all the small businesses you can,” Osborn said.

“Get out there and try some things you haven’t tried before. Support the small businesses. It’s a fun thing to participate in, we’ve done it from the very beginning.”