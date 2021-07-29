By Allison Brown

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

Neighborhood Survants will host their third annual backpack drive Sunday, Aug. 8, at Robinson Park with free supplies and resources.

The hope is to leave a lasting footprint, one that will help today’s youth and have a ripple effect on future generations.

“That day we will be giving out backpacks filled with school supplies, and we’ll be providing haircuts and braids,” said Michelle White, the charity’s president and co-founder.

“Also, right now we’re at 20 vendors that are all kid related, so you could look at it kind of as a farmers market of youth resources. There’s karate, gymnastics, tutoring, football and cheerleading signups. We’re going to have some arts and crafts. There will be a three-on-three kind of basketball tournament. We’re raffling off a couple pairs of unique Jordan shoes and we’re going to give away some goodies and some T-shirts. It’s just six hours of trying to give our youth what they need to go back to school.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while supplies last and, while everything is free, students must register to participate.

All backpacks and school supplies come from donations, and all vendors, including local barbers who will do haircuts and braids, are volunteers.

Kyle Grant, White’s son and co-founder of Neighborhood Survants, said the idea came from wanting to help better the community, specifically youth. He said kids shouldn’t have to worry about finances, and the charity tries to ease that burden as much as possible. It’s not only about handing out free stuff, though.

“It also worked in a way that we could provide students with self-esteem and self-confidence when going back to school where they don’t have to worry so much about the financial stressors that come with a lot of the kids we serve,” Grant said.

“A lot of (kids) come from backgrounds where they don’t really have much, so we try to do everything we can to provide them with one less thing to worry about, so they can just focus on school and focus on being celebrated at our events.”

The organization’s goal is to get 5,000 backpacks with about 10,000 school supplies, but White said they aren’t even close and they are hoping community partners will help out.

“We found out through some vendors that through the COVID pandemic, it’s just been harder for smaller businesses to provide resources as they’re trying to recover as well,” White said. “So, that’s why we’re really in need of some community support to be able to help us get to our goals.”

Grant said they are still in need of about 1,500 to 2,000 backpacks.

“I think another 1,500 or 2,000 would be great just to really have the impact that we would like to have within the community. Last year, we did this with the pandemic, but we did it all through drive thru, and we gave out 1,750 (backpacks),” Grant said. “We’re thinking that with the kids now having an opportunity to go back to school in person, we’re thinking our numbers are going to double.”

To donate, contact White at m.white@neighborhoodsurvants.com for drop-off locations or go to neighborhoodsurvants.com/donate for monetary donation.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/t4my23k.

“Everything for the community is complimentary. That’s the whole point is for the kids to be able to come to a place where everything is provided to them at no charge,” Grant said. “It’s all just about celebrating our youth in the city, and that’s something we pride ourselves on is that you don’t have to come (to events) with anything. You just leave with a lot of love and a lot of supplies.”

Pasadena Backpack Drive

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8

WHERE: Robinson Park Recreation Center 1081 N. Fair Oaks Avenue, Pasadena

COST: Free, registration required

INFO: neighborhoodsurvants.com