By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Cancer Support Community Pasadena received an unrestricted $50,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation.

Founded in 1989, the foundation is a private family organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of people’s lives by supporting nonprofits and their work in Southern California communities.

“In light of the continuing pandemic, the S. Mark Taper Foundation’s generous grant is more crucial than ever for people impacted by cancer,” said Patricia Ostiller, Cancer Support Community Pasadena’s executive director.

“This grant will help CSCP to maintain and expand virtual and in-person psychosocial services for cancer patients and their loved ones, especially the Black and Hispanic communities who experience cancer disparities. It will also help CSCP to boost strategic marketing and outreach to potential participants, to narrow the digital divide in community access to our services, and to maintain a digital library of videos that are helpful to children and teens who have a loved one with cancer. We are honored to have earned the S. Mark Taper Foundation’s support.”

Founded in 1990, Cancer Support Community Pasadena is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides professionally facilitated support groups, educational workshops, and healthy lifestyle classes for cancer patients and their families, survivors and those bereaved by having lost someone to cancer. All its programs are offered for free.

For more information on Cancer Support Community Pasadena,

call 626-796-1083 or visit cscpasadena.org.