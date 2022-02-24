By Bridgette M. Redman

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Pasadena’s performing arts organizations are gearing up for their spring performances with a mix of caution and optimism. After two years of shows on hold or delayed, arts organizations are tentatively offering seasons, some with smaller casts, others pulling out all the stops.

This weekend offers three performances that run the gamut in cast size.

The Sierra Madre Playhouse launches its first Solo Shows Festival with “Billie! Backstage with Lady Day,” a show written by and starring Synthia L. Hardy that runs Friday, Feb. 25, to Sunday, Feb. 27. The other four in the series include “Frank Ferrante’s Groucho” from Friday, March 4, to Sunday, March 6; “Einstein!” Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3; “Independence: The True Story of Dr. Mary Walker” on Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10; and “An Evening with John Wilkes Booth” on Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24.

Meanwhile, the Pasadena City College is bringing a centuries-old play to its stage with a much larger cast. “The Inheritors” by Susan Glaspell runs Friday, Feb. 25, to Friday, March 4, on the Center for the Arts Theatre on campus. It explores issues of oppression, academic freedom and the “ownership” of America. It’s four acts and nearly three hours.

Young Stars Theatre beckons its audience to Agrabah for three weeks as its performers tell the story of “Disney Aladdin Jr.” from Friday, Feb. 25, to Sunday, March 13, on its Fremont Avenue stage. From here they will stage the classic “The Music Man” from Friday, April 15, to Sunday, May 1.

Boston Court’s 2022 spring season features numerous musical acts and a play that investigates Black joy. The season starts on Saturday, March 5, with “Amanda McBroom: Lady Macbeth Sings the Blues” and continues with “Bridge to Everywhere” on Saturday, March 19, “Michael Michetti Honors Sondheim” on Tuesday, March 22, and “Josh Nelson’s Ode to Sondheim” on Saturday, March 26. Then, Carolyn Ratteray will perform the play she conceived and wrote, “Both And (A Play About Laughing While Black)” from Thursday, April 7, to Sunday, May 15. On Thursday, May 26, the season will wrap up with pianist Inna Faliks.

The Pasadena-based LA Children’s Chorus will join the LA Opera and the Hamburg Ballet in performing “St. Matthew Passion” on Saturday, March 12, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Pasadena’s MUSE/ique invites its audience to travel to Beverly Hills to celebrate the music of Sunset Boulevard with its concert “Sunrise at Sunset” at The Wallis. They’ll celebrate music with origins on the famous 22-mile stretch from “West Side Story” to Pearl Bailey to Motown to Bob Marley. The concerts run Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13.

In April, the group will again explore the music of yesteryear with its “Laurel Canyon” concert featuring the music of The Mamas & the Papas; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell. They’ll perform at The Huntington on Wednesday, April 6, and Thursday, April 7, and the Skirball Cultural Center on Sunday, April 10.

A Noise Within, which promises to bring modern magic to classic theater, closes its run of William Shakespeare’s “All’s Well That Ends Well” and opens Nilo Cruz’ “Anna in the Tropics,” which will run on their stage from Sunday, March 20, to Sunday, April 17. The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama follows events and people at a Cuban American cigar factory in Florida in 1929. They’ll then wrap up their 30th anniversary season with Mary Zimmerman’s “Metamorphoses” from Sunday, May 8, to Sunday, June 5. The play reimagines Greek myths — while immersed in a pool of water on stage.

The Pasadena Symphony has two concerts this spring. The first, on Saturday, March 19, has Brett Mitchell conducting the ensemble performing Mozart Symphony No. 40. Then, on Saturday, April 30, Keitaro Harada will conduct the Beethoven Symphony No. 5. Both concerts are held at the Ambassador Auditorium.

About Productions takes its audiences into the world of punk music with the world premiere of “Adobe Punk,” a theatrical zine with music set in 1980s Los Angeles. Performances will be held Saturday, March 19, to Sunday, April 3, at its stage on North Raymond Avenue. The show features original music by Theresa Chavez and Nina Diaz.

Ann Richards takes center stage at the Pasadena Playhouse from Tuesday, March 22, to Sunday, April 24. Written by and starring Holland Taylor, “Ann” tells the story of former Texas governor Ann Richards, a tribute to the politician, leader, mother and grandmother.

The Robey Theatre tackles the issue of police and others murdering Black people with “A Heated Discussion” by Levy Lee Simon. Running from Saturday, April 9, to Saturday, May 14, and directed by theater Artistic Director Ben Guillory, the theater commissioned the play.

Pittance Chamber Music presents the complete “Liebeslieder” of Johannes Brahms on Saturday, April 23, at the First United Methodist Church, Pasadena. It features Elissa Johnston, soprano; Melissa Treinkman, mezzo-soprano; Edmond Rodriguez, tenor; James Martin Schaefer, baritone; Grand Gershon, piano; and Jeremy Frank, piano.

Also on Saturday, April 23, the Pasadena Conservatory of Music offers “The Secret Piano: From Mao’s Labor Camps to Bach’s Goldberg Variations,” part of its Musical Interludes series. The concert by Zhu Xiao-Mei tells the story of how she survived Chinese labor camps and was transformed by the work of Bach and Beethoven.

The Pasadena Civic Auditorium will host Celtic Woman on Friday, May 6.

May also sees the arrival of two music festivals at the Brookside at the Rose Bowl Stadium. The goth-inspired Cruel World Music Festival added a second date after the first sold out, with performances scheduled for Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15. On Saturday, May 21, it will host the Just Like Heaven Festival.

Finally, the Alex Theatre in Glendale is hosting a full slate of shows this spring. They start with Lokillo Florez on Friday, March 4, and continue with “Revelation,” the U.S. tour of Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragoza and Jayda on Saturday, March 12; Glendale Youth Orchestra’s “Symphonic Adventures” on Sunday, March 13; “Se Los Cargo El Payaso” on Friday, March 18; Ara Malikian on Saturday, March 19; “Oa Sa Love in the USA” on Saturday, March 26; and the Russian Ballet Theatre’s “Swan Lake” on Thursday, March 31.