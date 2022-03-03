By Bridgette M. Redman

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

ALos Angeles painter got a jump on the pandemic in a rather unexpected way.

Walter Erra Hubert has been painting and showing his work in Italy, as he splits his time between there and his native Pasadena.

“He was interested in how I was working as an artist,” Hubert said. “He made a suggestion I really liked. He said, ‘Stop showing, stop selling and do nothing but isolate yourself and paint, paint, paint, and do just that. I’d like you to do that for a two-year period.’ I took him up on it and went into an intense period of isolation.”

The isolation would have ended on April 1, 2020. Instead, it was extended as the rest of the world joined him in isolation.

“The period of isolation automatically slipped over into another two years,” Hubert said. “Which turned out to be more revelatory. So much happened in that second two years. My work blossomed even more and more.”

Some of the work that came out of that period, particularly the work of the past two years, is on exhibit at Building Bridges Art Exchange’s Santa Monica Gallery at Bergamot Station Arts Center.

Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, the solo show runs through March 30 and is entitled “Promising Skies.”

Hubert works in acrylic, resin and mixed media. The theme of his work during isolation was about moving toward a new reality, one about which he is optimistic.

During the first two years of his self-isolation, he traveled between the United States and Italy, spending six months in each location. Then, when COVID-19 hit, he was unable to return to Italy due to travel restrictions. He finally returned in September.

Born to Italian immigrant parents, Hubert draws inspiration from both Italy and the United States, from the metropolis and from nature. All these elements appeal to Caichiolo, an Argentinean curator who is committed to showcasing diverse artists from around the world.

“Walter’s eerily timed decision to self-isolate inadvertently became emblematic of a universal experience and, during that time, his quest to connect with the core of his being ended up producing his strongest and most significant body of work, which we’re thrilled to showcase in Los Angeles,” Caichiolo said.

Being in isolation allowed Hubert to experience a fundamental change in the way he approached his art. The art’s outcome, he said, is always a joy, but he cares far more about the process, something that underwent a transformation during his period of isolation.

It caused his art to be accompanied by angst. Over the years, he felt he needed to rush or or take an emotional perspective and express his emotional traumas.

Then things started to change over the past four years.

“When I would tap into the instinctual level, things started to blend in a way that I was not even realizing was happening,” Hubert said. “I was simply experiencing joy in the expression of the paint. It shifted dramatically in the isolation, especially in the last year. I found myself seeking that space, seeking that sense of instinct. The training was still there, but it took a different place in my being. I was experiencing joy when I was painting, which is something I had been seeking for many, many years. It was truly a transformation.”

He was finishing a painting that’s in the show when he drifted into a dream- and bliss-like state. The work, he said, communicates that.

Hubert said much of the energy of the “Promising Skies” exhibition at Building Bridges comes from Caichiolo, whom he met through a mutual friend.

“We hit it off,” Hubert said. “She saw something in my work she very much related to. She kind of pierced my intentions, pierced my soul. She saw where I was going with it and actually invited me to work with her. It started like a dance.”

Caichiolo started visiting his Pasadena studio every two weeks to keep abreast of his work. The proposed show inspired him to come out of isolation.

“Really, I would have to say the overreaching energy has to do with Marisa Caichiolo, the curator,” Hubert said. “Her enthusiasm and energy toward my work and toward what she sees in my work and how she has helped me open and direct the intention of where I am going and found a home for it — she’s really a key individual who has furthered my work.”

Hubert said he is also very enamored with the mission statement of Building Bridges Art Exchange and its inclusive approach to artists in general in Los Angeles.

Caichiolo established Building Bridges in 2005 as “a platform that enables artists from across the globe to connect, engage in peaceful dialogue, and create narratives that explore political issues and social movements which impact different regions of the world,” according to its website.

“It is not mainstream,” Hubert said. “I’ve never in my entire life as a creative individual really linked myself to the commercialization of my art. It’s always the joy of expression of what I do. My work has appealed to others, fortunately, and I’ve never worried much or thought much about the commercialization of what I’m doing. It’s not a world that really appeals to me a lot.”

The exhibition features 20 to 30 of his large works. He hopes to show the promise of what is to come to the world as life returns to people and we enter a new period.

“I feel like the isolation is no longer imposed upon me by the pandemic,” Hubert said. “I feel I’ve come to peace with myself in a way that I’m very happy being isolated. (In Italy) I live on 40 acres in the middle of nowhere in the countryside. I can spend a week there without going out of the gates of my property. I am very comfortable with that sense of self, that sense of isolation and the ability to move freely as much as I want within it. It feels different. It feels like a very precious place I want to be.”

Hubert said some of his work has evolved from his interest in printmaking and carving that dates back to when he was in junior high. As part of printmaking, an artist uses a lot of different tools to make marks and create texture, a process he transfers to his paintings.

Using different everyday objects such as spatulas or wood carving tools allows him to create textures, lines, forms and shapes on the canvas that he said he can’t do with brushes alone.

He’ll also use a hair dryer to move paint across the canvas or sometimes to dry something more quickly so he can add another layer of paint right away.

Hubert also talks about how a painting can change the way a room feels.

“The painting actually vibrates,” Hubert said. “It is speaking with a language that each of us intrinsically knows and relates to if we choose to be in touch with it. It’s our creative self. It is a language that speaks to our creative self.”

That language, he said, is the one when we seek comfort in nature. It is the reason we sit in a park, stare at the sea, sit in peace in the mountains or seek quiet in the desert.

“There is a sense of union with nature that I intend to project in my work that draws you in,” Hubert said. “It allows you to swim through it or climb through it and navigate through the painting — to find a sense of mystery, the mystery that is part of each one of us and make us creative.”

It is something that he found while in isolation, something that he hopes others can find and why his skies offer promise and not gloom.

“Each one of us have the need to turn inward and find answers instead of looking outward,” Hubert said. “I think that is a lot of what the isolation brought me. In that, there is commonality with other humans. We’re touching universal feelings and universal instincts.”

“Promising Skies” curated by Marisa Caichiolo

WHEN: Through March 30

WHERE: Building Bridges Art Exchange, Bergamot Santa Monica,

2525 Michigan Avenue, Unit F2, Santa Monica

COST: Free admission

INFO: 323-893-3924, buildingbridgesartexchange.org