Pasadena preservationist and community activist Claire Bogaard is among 15 women being recognized by US Rep. Adam Schiff for their outstanding contributions as Women of the Year 2020.

“Every year in March, in honor of Women’s History Month, my office hosts an event to honor our district’s Women of the Year,” Schiff said in a prepared statement released Friday.

“Unfortunately, we had to postpone our celebration due to coronavirus, but I wanted to make sure these outstanding women get the recognition they deserve,” Schiff stated. “They are all pillars of our communities and I thank them for their invaluable service.”

Others singled out are:

Barbara Weber, La Canada Flintridge

Weber has served on the boards of several La Canada Flintridge parent-teacher associations and was a classroom volunteer at Paradise Canyon Elementary School. She also volunteers with Huntington Hospital, the Assistance League of Flintridge, and Caltech Women’s Club.

Susana Reyes, Glendale

Reyes is a Sierra Club leader and activist who is an advocate for the greater Los Angeles community on environmental justice issues. She was an elected member of the Sierra Club National Board of Directors where she served as Vice President and currently is the national volunteer co-lead for the Clean Transportation for All campaign. In 2019, she was appointed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to the Board of Commissioners of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) making her the first Filipino-American LADWP Commissioner.

Mary O’Keefe, La Crescenta

O’Keefe is a volunteer and reporter for the Crescenta Valley Weekly. She is active in Prom Plus, a nonprofit which holds a supervised after-prom event for Crescenta Valley High School seniors as well as their guests. When her daughter voiced interest in establishing a youth arm, Prom Plus Club, O’Keefe became the club’s mentor. She founded the Fire House Youth Center in La Crescenta, which welcomes youth to congregate and spend time, and serves on the Crescenta Valley Prayer Breakfast Committee and the Crescenta Valley Fire Safe Council Board.

Victoria Malone, Montrose

Malone is the executive director of the Montrose-Verdugo City Chamber of Commerce. She also devotes her time to volunteering for several local events and organizations. She has volunteered for the Montrose Shopping Park Association Small Business Saturday and the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association event. She and her family have opened up their home to several rescue dogs which were in search of their forever homes.

Brenda Burroughs, Burbank

Burroughs has devoted her time to volunteer with numerous organizations that help benefit schools and charities. She has volunteered with the Burbank Arts for All Foundation. Her extensive volunteer service list also includes the Burbank Educational Foundation, the Renal Support Network and Relay for Life. She champions the Family Service Agency of Burbank by volunteering for the non-profit’s yearly Carewalk and Party with a Purpose to raise funds that underwrite community counseling and mental health care for the children, families and veterans in Burbank.

Other women from the 28th District honored Friday by Schiff were Flordelina “Lenni” Lara (Atwater Village), Meymuna Hussein-Cattan (Echo Park), Janet Workman (Elysian Valley), Shannon Geaney (Hollywood), Tami Kagan-Abrams (Hollywood Hills), Alexis Sanchez (Los Feliz), Coralyn Andres-Taylor (Silver Lake), Dr. Ani Halabi (Tujunga), and Esther Baum (West Hollywood).