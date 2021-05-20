By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

After seeing her youngest daughter, Simone, miss out on most of her senior year, Stephanie Bower knew she had to do something to help her.

“When you’re depressed you can’t take action to do things that will help you feel less depressed because you can’t imagine that anything’s going to feel different,” said Bower. “I started seeing her slip into that a bit.

After talking to other parents, Bower vowed to uplift her daughter and other seniors.

“It felt like [the seniors] needed an infusion of energy, love and support to have the seniors recognize that they’re valued,” she said. “That they matter and that there’s a community that supports them.”

To show support for her daughter and the graduating seniors of Blair High School, Bower and other parents organized a senior send-off. Many parents wanted to celebrate the seniors’ strides after missing out on prom, homecoming and sports.

“It seemed to us that the seniors had reached a point where they were so demoralized that the energy for planning or even being able to imagine that things were going to get better dissipated,” Bower said. “We felt as parents, we needed to pick up some of that energy.”

The community came together to show their appreciation for the Blair seniors. With help from over 70 alumni and supporters, volunteers bought gifts for the 114 seniors.

“It’s a small thing that we could do for someone that’s going to be running this country,” said Eva Rodriguez, a Blair alumna. “Even though I don’t know you, I still love you. I don’t have to know who you are, to me you’re important and you are valued.

Alumni and supporters “adopted” one or more seniors and created either a gift basket or bag filled with mementos, gift cards and items from their colleges.

“It was tremendously heartwarming to see the support for the students and the school as well,” said Bower.

Bower hopes that at least one senior comes away with a smile.

Faculty and staff delivered the gifts to the over 100 seniors May 14. Some of the seniors were from Blair’s International Academy, a specialized program for students who are new immigrants to the United States.

“It’s not easy for them to reach this,” said teacher Liliana Tang. “There are kids who are coming into the country, and they don’t speak English at all. Being able to graduate within those four years, is amazing.”

According to the teachers, many of the students had to travel weeks to months at a time in constant danger from cartels and the elements.

“That’s why we try to do as much as we can to make sure that they’re supported,” said teacher Theresa Garcia. “We appreciate what they’ve done because it’s not easy.”

Because the giveaway was a surprise, many of the students were filled with joy and gratitude after seeing their teachers with gifts.

“[I am] thankful for all the support that the teachers have offered me,” Melissa Garcia, a senior from the International Academy said as she smiled.

Garcia and other seniors graduate June 4 at the Rose Bowl.