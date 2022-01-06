By Pasadena Weekly Staff

New technological advancements have paved the way for groundbreaking surgical innovation, as modern technologies shape the future of orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Paul Gilbert, an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at USC’s Keck Medical School, will speak on “Computers and Technology in Orthopedic Surgery” to the USC Trojan Affiliates at a private home in San Marino on Thursday, Jan. 13.

As a specialist in hip and knee replacement and preservation, Gilbert has performed thousands of joint replacements over the past 20 years while pioneering computer navigation, minimally invasive techniques and advanced pain management programs. His fascination with the use of computer technology in surgery and the benefit of sophisticated instruments for procedural accuracy has led Gilbert to adopt robotics for his partial knee replacements and use computer navigation in over 500 joint replacement procedures.

Gilbert earned his medical degree from the USC School of Medicine and went on to complete his internship and residency in orthopedic surgery at Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center. He is currently board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgeons and is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Gilbert will present his insights to the USC Trojan Affiliates, a women’s organization located in the San Gabriel Valley that supports the University of Southern California and welcomes all interested women and men to attend its meetings and events. The organization is in its sixth year of contributing money to its first scholarship endowment fund of $100,000 to support its scholars. Its members also volunteer at the Pasadena Showcase House to earn funds and participate in the USC SCupper, USC Day of SCervice, USC Homecoming, and other programs in support of the university and its students.

First-year Trojan Affiliates President Ann Palmer welcomes any prospective members to join the meeting on Jan. 13, which will begin with social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.

USC Trojan Affiliates

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13

WHERE: Private residence

INFO: For information, reservations, and the location information for the meeting, contact Trojan Affiliates Reservations Chairman Sarah Sismondo by Jan. 10 at sisarah@verizon.net or 626-303-7284.